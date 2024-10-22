Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
AKVA Group ASA Aktie
22.10.2024 08:00:06

AKVA group ASA: Letter of Intent with Cermaq Chile

AKVA group ASA ("AKVA”) is pleased to announce that a Letter of Intent ("LOI”) has been awarded from Cermaq Chile S.A ("Cermaq”) related to a RAS contract for the new smolt facility in the Los Lagos Region in Chile. AKVA will start with engineering and site work during Q4 2024.

The value of the contract linked to the LOI is approximately MEUR 30. The final contract is expected to be awarded from Cermaq during Q4 2024.

  
Dated: 22 October 2024
AKVA group ASA

 Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

***

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements according to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by Ronny Meinkohn (CFO) (contact details as set out above) on 22 October 2024 at 08:00 CET.

About AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA is a global technology and  service partner that deliver technology and  services  that  helps  solve  biological  challenges within the aquaculture industry.  Good operational performance and  fish welfare ensures sustainability and  profitability  for  the  customer.  This  is  the premise for everything we deliver, from single components to services and complete installations. In-depth aquaculture  knowledge, extensive experience and  a high capacity for innovation characterizes  and enables us to deliver the  best solutions for both land based and sea based fish farming.


