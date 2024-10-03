Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’060 -0.5%  SPI 16’095 -0.5%  Dow 42’197 0.1%  DAX 19’100 -0.3%  Euro 0.9388 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’946 -0.4%  Gold 2’648 -0.4%  Bitcoin 51’503 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8500 0.0%  Öl 75.2 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
DEUTZ-Aktie bricht ein: Gewinnwarnung belastet
Die Expertenmeinungen zur JPMorgan Chase-Aktie im September 2024
SIG-Chef sieht Wachstumspotenzial: Unternehmen will Marktanteile ausbauen - Aktie tiefer
Kühne+Nagel erweitert Logistiknetzwerk: Neues Distributionszentrum für Lego in Australien - Aktie gibt nach
Zurich-Aktie gibt minimal nach: Zurich kann wohl aktuelle Ziele übertreffen - Neuer Dreijahresplan wird im November vorgestellt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
AKVA Group ASA Aktie [Valor: 1223251 / ISIN: NO0003097503]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.10.2024 13:40:30

AKVA group ASA: Employee representatives to the Board of Directors

AKVA Group ASA
56.80 NOK 2.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Klepp, 3 October 2024:

The employees of AKVA Group ASA (AKVA) and its Norwegian group subsidiaries have carried out an election for employee representatives to the Board of Directors of AKVA. The following employee representatives have been elected:

Employee representatives
John Morten Kristiansen, Logistics Coordinator (re-elected)
Mona Skåtøy Skadberg, Department Manager for Service (re-elected)
Odd Jan Håland, Service Manager (re-elected)

Deputy employee representatives
Mathias Bergersen Aag, Production Worker Boats, (new)
Olav Austbø, Engineering Manager, (new)
Rebekka Tjensvoll Carlsen, Senior Project Engineer, (new)

The term of office for the new employee representatives starts today and expires following the Annual General Meeting of AKVA in 2026 or until new employee representatives are elected thereafter.

For more information about AKVA’s Board of Directors, please see https://www.akvagroup.com/investors/management-and-board/

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to sections 4.2.4 of Oslo Rule Book II - Issuer Rules, cf. section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

AKVA group ASA
www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:
Ronny Meinkøhn
Chief Financial Officer

Phone:           +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:          rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com


Analysen zu AKVA Group ASA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Motorola Solutions, Parker-Hannifin Corp. & Allison Transmission Holdings – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Motorola Solutions
NEU✅ Parker-Hannifin Corp
NEU✅ Allison Transmission Holdings
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Adobe
❌ Ferrari N.V
❌ Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Motorola Solutions, Parker-Hannifin Corp. & Allison Transmission Holdings inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:18 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Deutschland - Frust und Freude / McDonald"s - Gefragtes Menu
02.10.24 Erhalten chinesische Aktien Rückenwind durch die heimische Notenbank?
02.10.24 Bitcoin Friday Futures: Your New BFF
02.10.24 Situation im Nahen Osten eskaliert
02.10.24 Marktüberblick: Rüstungsaktien, Gold und Öl gesucht
01.10.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swiss Re AG, Sandoz Group AG, Stadler Rail AG, Sika AG
01.10.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Motorola Solutions, Parker-Hannifin Corp. & Allison Transmission Holdings inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch
30.09.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.10% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’572.62 18.54 7CSSMU
Short 12’800.13 13.70 ZISSMU
Short 13’271.49 8.93 SS4MSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’060.14 03.10.2024 13:59:36
Long 11’533.65 18.83 U0PS5U
Long 11’275.84 13.54 UBS3LU
Long 10’794.84 8.80 SSQMRU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla Model Y "Juniper" kommt: Facelift für Europa ab 2025 angekündigt
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Siemens Energy-Aktie ein
NVIDIA-, Intel- und Broadcom-Aktien fallen: Chinas Chip-Initiative erschüttert US-Märkte
Eckert & Ziegler-Aktie höher: Pentixapharm startet Börsengang mit Aktienplatzierung in unterer Preisspanne
Nicht nur NVIDIA: Bei diesen Chip-Aktien erwarten Analysten ein vielversprechendes Umsatzwachstum
NIO-Aktie schiesst nach Milliardeninvestment und NVIDIA-Partnerschaft in die Höhe
Nike-Aktie verliert kräftig: Nike mit deutlichem Umsatzrückgang - Prognose gestrichen
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Millionenverkauf und Nahost-Konflikt belasten den Technologiesektor - NVIDIA-Aktie dreht ins Plus
Alibaba-Aktie und JD.com-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Titel profitieren von Chinas neuem Konjunkturprogramm

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten