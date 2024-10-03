|
03.10.2024 13:40:30
AKVA group ASA: Employee representatives to the Board of Directors
Klepp, 3 October 2024:
The employees of AKVA Group ASA (AKVA) and its Norwegian group subsidiaries have carried out an election for employee representatives to the Board of Directors of AKVA. The following employee representatives have been elected:
Employee representatives
John Morten Kristiansen, Logistics Coordinator (re-elected)
Mona Skåtøy Skadberg, Department Manager for Service (re-elected)
Odd Jan Håland, Service Manager (re-elected)
Deputy employee representatives
Mathias Bergersen Aag, Production Worker Boats, (new)
Olav Austbø, Engineering Manager, (new)
Rebekka Tjensvoll Carlsen, Senior Project Engineer, (new)
The term of office for the new employee representatives starts today and expires following the Annual General Meeting of AKVA in 2026 or until new employee representatives are elected thereafter.
For more information about AKVA’s Board of Directors, please see https://www.akvagroup.com/investors/management-and-board/
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to sections 4.2.4 of Oslo Rule Book II - Issuer Rules, cf. section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
AKVA group ASA
www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
Ronny Meinkøhn
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
