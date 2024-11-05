Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'912 0.1%  SPI 15'864 0.1%  Dow 41'795 -0.6%  DAX 19'182 0.2%  Euro 0.9394 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'863 0.2%  Gold 2'744 0.3%  Bitcoin 59'409 1.4%  Dollar 0.8622 -0.2%  Öl 75.2 3.2% 
Infortar AS Registered Shs Aktie
Aktsiaselts Infortar Investor Webinar introducing the results of the Q3 2024

Infortar AS Registered Shs
43.15 EUR 1.65%
Infortar organized a webinar for investors on 4 November 2024 at 12:00 (EET) in Estonian and at 14:00 (EET) in English to introduce the third quarter 2024 results. The webinar was attended by Managing Director of Infortar Martti Talgre and Investor Relations Manager Kadri Laanvee.

Webinar is available at followings links:

- Estonian webinar

- English webinar

The webinar presentation is enclosed and also available at Infortar investor web https://infortar.ee/en/reports.

Aktsiaselts Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Aktsiaselts Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Aktsiaselts Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 116,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Aktsiaselts Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 105 companies belong to the Aktsiaselts Infortar group: 96 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Aktsiaselts Infortar employs 6,108 people.

Additional information:
Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +372 5156662
e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee
www.infortar.ee/en/investor

