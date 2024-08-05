Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’536 -2.9%  SPI 15’373 -2.8%  Dow 38’650 -2.7%  DAX 17’273 -2.2%  Euro 0.9322 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4’554 -1.8%  Gold 2’400 -1.7%  Bitcoin 46’011 -7.5%  Dollar 0.8489 -1.2%  Öl 76.3 -1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Chubb4432874Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger Technology135706599Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway mit massiven Apple-Aktienverkäufen - Cash-Reserven deutlich gestiegen - Apple- und Berkshire-Aktien tiefer
NVIDIA-Aktie tiefrot: Verzögert sich die nächste Generation von KI-Chips?
BioNTech-Aktie fällt deutlich: BioNTech verzeichnet weiteren Rückgang
AMC-Aktie nach besser als befürchteter Bilanzvorlage dennoch mit Kurseinbruch
Tesla-Aktie gibt merklich nach: Tesla hat noch keinen Zeitplan beim Grünheide-Ausbau
Suche...

Infortar AS Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 131130300 / ISIN: EE3100149394]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.08.2024 17:00:00

Aktsiaselts Infortar Investor Webinar introducing the results of the Q2 2024

Infortar AS Registered Shs
36.35 EUR -4.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Infortar organized a webinar for investors on 5 August 2024 at 12:00 (EET) in Estonian and at 14:00 (EET) in English to introduce the second quarter 2024 results. The webinar was attended by Managing Director of Infortar Martti Talgre and Investor Relations Manager Kadri Laanvee.

Webinar is available at followings links:

- Estonian webinar

- English webinar

The webinar presentation is enclosed and also available at Infortar investor web https://infortar.ee/en/reports.

Infortar operates in six countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, maritime transport, and real estate. Infortar owns a 46,8% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 113,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, taxi business and many other areas. A total of 103 companies belong to the Infortar group: 48 subsidiaries, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,344 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee
phone: +372 5156662
https://infortar.ee/en/investor

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Infortar AS Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Infortar AS Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:

✅ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
✅ Casey’s General Stores Inc.
✅ Arthur J. Gallagher

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Casey’s General Stores Inc. und Arthur J. Gallagher, inklusive Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

12:05 UBS KeyInvest: Das Rezessionsgespenst ist zurück
09:33 SG-Marktüberblick: 05.08.2024
09:19 Passt der Trend von Taylor Swift mit dem der Universal Music Group Aktie zusammen?
08:38 SMI stürzt ab - Crash in Japan
02.08.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech
02.08.24 One Farmer’s Approach to the 2024 Growing Season
30.07.24 Julius Bär: 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Kering SA
30.07.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Casey’s General Stores Inc. und Arthur J. Gallagher, inklusive Rebalancing
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’200.00 13.52
Short 12’636.49 8.81 7CSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’537.84 05.08.2024 16:52:46
Long 10’980.00 17.29
Long 10’722.84 13.97 SSQMRU
Long 10’258.40 8.95 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Preis könnte wieder in Richtung 52.500 Dollar abrutschen
SMI und DAX im freien Fall -- Wall Street auf Talfahrt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot - Nikkei-Crash
NVIDIA-Aktie tiefrot: Verzögert sich die nächste Generation von KI-Chips?
Bitcoin sackt deutlich ab
Bullischer Stratege prognostiziert Aktienrally nach bevorstehender Zinssenkung der US-Notenbank
Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway mit massiven Apple-Aktienverkäufen - Cash-Reserven deutlich gestiegen - Apple- und Berkshire-Aktien tiefer
NVIDIA Aktie News: Anleger setzen NVIDIA am Nachmittag unter Druck
NVIDIA oder Super Micro Computer - Welche Aktie ist die bessere Wahl?
UBS Aktie News: UBS am Montagmittag mit roten Vorzeichen
NVIDIA & Co. - Fundstrat-Stratege Tom Lee sieht Rotation aus Large Caps bei Aktieninvestments

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten