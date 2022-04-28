Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries.

Aktionäre stimmen allen Anträgen zu

Die Aktionäre der Feintool International Holding AG haben an der General-versammlung am 28. April 2022 alle Anträge angenommen.

An der ordentlichen Generalversammlung der Feintool International Holding AG vom 28. April 2022 haben die Aktionäre den Jahresbericht und die Jahresrechnung 2021 gutgeheissen. Auch der Dividendenausschüttung von CHF 1 pro Aktie wurde zugestimmt.

Alle zur Wiederwahl stehenden Verwaltungsratsmitglieder, namentlich Alexander von Witzleben, Christian Mäder, Dr. Marcus Bollig, Norbert Indlekofer und Heinz Loosli, wurden von der Generalversammlung in ihren Ämtern bestätigt.

Die Aktionäre haben an der Generalversammlung weiter beschlossen, die beantragte ordentliche Kapitalerhöhung im Umfang von rund CHF 202 Millionen durchzuführen und den Verwaltungsrat mit der Durchführung beauftragt. Für die Eckwerte zur Kapitalerhöhung wird auf die Pressemitteilung von heute Vormittag verwiesen.

Kurzprofil

Feintool ist ein international agierender Technologie- und Marktführer in den Bereichen Feinschneiden, Umformen und E-Blechstanzen zur Verarbeitung von Stahlblechen. Diese Technologien zeichnen sich durch Wirtschaftlichkeit, Qualität und Produktivität aus. Als Innovationstreiber erweitert Feintool die Grenzen dieser Technologien laufend und entwickelt für die Bedürfnisse ihrer Kunden intelligente Lösungen: Einerseits leistungsfähige Feinschneidsysteme mit innovativen Werkzeugen und modernsten Fertigungsverfahren, andererseits Gesamtprozesse für präzise Feinschneid-, Umform- und gestanzte Elektroblechkomponenten in hohen Stückzahlen für Automobil- und anspruchsvolle Industrieanwendungen. Die eingesetzten Verfahren unterstützen die Trends in der Automobilindustrie. Feintool ist dabei Entwicklungspartner in den Bereichen Leichtbau/Nachhaltigkeit, Plattform- und automatisierte Antriebskonzepte, Elektroantriebe sowie Hybride. Das 1959 gegründete Unternehmen mit Hauptsitz in der Schweiz ist mit 19 eigenen Produktionswerken und Technologiezentren in Europa, USA, China und Japan vertreten und damit immer nahe beim Kunden. Rund 3500 Mitarbeitende und 100 Auszubildende arbeiten weltweit an neuen Lösungen.



Disclaimer



This publication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of the Company and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act.

The offer and listing will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a prospectus which is to be approved by the competent review body and published. An investment decision regarding the publicly offered securities of the Company should only be made on the basis of the prospectus. The prospectus is expected to be published on 29 April 2022 and will be available free of charge on the Company's website.

This publication or the information contained therein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful or require registration or any other measure and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries.

This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.

This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Union (the "Prospectus Regulation") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") or the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation, as implemented in member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the offering in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in which is unlawful to do so.

