<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.06.2020 08:00:00

Aktia’s acquisition of Alandia's life insurance portfolio completed

Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
1 June 2020 at 9.00 a.m.

Aktia’s acquisition of Alandia's life insurance portfolio completed

Aktia Bank Plc and Alandia Försäkring Abp informed 19 December 2019 that Aktia Life Insurance Ltd and Försäkringsaktiebolaget Liv-Alandia have agreed on the transfer of Alandia's life insurance portfolio to Aktia. Financial Supervisory Authority has now accepted the transfer, and the acquisition has been completed 31 May 2020.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Credit Suisse / UBS 54239012 65.00 % 14.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / FedEx Corp. / United Parcel Service Inc. (B) 54239029 59.00 % 14.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Facebook Inc. / Microsoft Corp. 54239030 59.00 % 13.00 %

Försäkringsaktiebolaget Liv-Alandia, a subsidiary of Alandia Försäkring, has a portfolio of approximately 11,000 life insurance policies, which for the most part have been handled by Aktia already for 56 years. Since Liv-Alandia placed its life insurance portfolio into run-off in the beginning of 2019, Aktia has also been mainly in charge of the customer service for Liv-Alandia’s customers. The insurance contracts will be transferred with the current terms and conditions and the transfer does not require any measures from Liv-Alandia's customers.

Further information:
Juha Hammarén, Deputy CEO, Aktia Bank and Chairman of the Board of Aktia Life Insurance
Tel: +358 10 247 6350, juha.hammaren@aktia.fi

Tony Karlström, CEO, Alandia Försäkring
Tel: +358 40 509 4874, tony.karlstrom@alandia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

Alandia is an insurance company with focus on Marine, Cargo and Pleasure Craft insurance. With over 80 years of experience Alandia provides superior marine insurance expertise and claims service to its customers by creating long-term relationships in a committed and accountable way. Headquartered in Aland islands and with offices in Helsinki, Stockholm and Gothenburg Alandia employs approximately 115 professionals. alandia.com.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Aktia Bank plc (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aktia Bank plc (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.80
1.42 %
Alcon 61.88
1.38 %
Nestle 103.86
0.99 %
Givaudan 3’447.00
0.50 %
SGS 2’255.00
0.31 %
ABB 18.89
-2.05 %
Adecco Group 45.62
-2.25 %
Roche Hldg G 332.70
-2.51 %
Swiss Re 65.12
-3.10 %
CS Group 8.77
-3.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Europe"s Calm FX, Bond Markets Masking Anxiety?
29.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
29.05.20
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
29.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aktia Bank plc (A) 8.93 2.41% Aktia Bank plc (A)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wie stehen die Aussichten für eine Fortsetzung der Gold-Rally?
Kann das gut gehen? Buffett handelt gegen eigenen Rat
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Bill und Melinda Gates - Aktien-Investitionen der Gates Stiftung
Whistleblower am Unispital Zürich entlassen
Tesla bleibt auch zum Auftakt 2020 Marktführer bei Elektro-Autos
Peking droht London mit Quittung bei Einbürgerung von Hongkongern
NASA Astronauts Launch from America in Historic Test Flight of SpaceX Crew Dragon
Diese Aktien lagern in Carl Icahns Depot
Konkurrenz für Apple Car Play: Huawei HiCar wird in BYD-Fahrzeugen verbaut

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB