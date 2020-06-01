Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

1 June 2020 at 9.00 a.m.

Aktia’s acquisition of Alandia's life insurance portfolio completed

Aktia Bank Plc and Alandia Försäkring Abp informed 19 December 2019 that Aktia Life Insurance Ltd and Försäkringsaktiebolaget Liv-Alandia have agreed on the transfer of Alandia's life insurance portfolio to Aktia. Financial Supervisory Authority has now accepted the transfer, and the acquisition has been completed 31 May 2020.

Försäkringsaktiebolaget Liv-Alandia, a subsidiary of Alandia Försäkring, has a portfolio of approximately 11,000 life insurance policies, which for the most part have been handled by Aktia already for 56 years. Since Liv-Alandia placed its life insurance portfolio into run-off in the beginning of 2019, Aktia has also been mainly in charge of the customer service for Liv-Alandia’s customers. The insurance contracts will be transferred with the current terms and conditions and the transfer does not require any measures from Liv-Alandia's customers.

Further information:

Juha Hammarén, Deputy CEO, Aktia Bank and Chairman of the Board of Aktia Life Insurance

Tel: +358 10 247 6350, juha.hammaren@aktia.fi

Tony Karlström, CEO, Alandia Försäkring

Tel: +358 40 509 4874, tony.karlstrom@alandia.com

