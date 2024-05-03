Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Aktia Ban a Aktie [Valor: 21220015 / ISIN: FI4000058870]
03.05.2024 12:00:00

Aktia Bank Plc’s directed share issue as a part of the long-term share savings plan

Aktia Ban a
9.57 EUR 0.10%
Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
3 May 2024 at 1.00 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc’s directed share issue as a part of the long-term share savings plan

As part of the Aktia Group’s employee share savings plan AktiaUna 2023–2024, Aktia Bank Plc has issued a total of 79,642 new shares. The share issue is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 3 April 2024.

Aktia Bank Plc’s share savings plan AktiaUna is open for all employees in the group and a participant is offered the opportunity to save a proportion of his or her salary to be used for acquisition of Aktia shares (so called savings shares). The employee share savings plan is further described in Aktia’s annual and sustainability report.

The new shares are savings shares subscribed for the participants with the participants’ savings accrued during 1 October 2023–31 March 2024. The subscription price is 8.46 euro per share, which is based on the volume weighted average share price on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during 1–30 April 2024 with a 10 per cent discount.

The new shares will be entered into the Trade Register approximately on 16 May 2024 and will be applied for public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd approximately as of 17 May 2024. The number of shares in Aktia after this share issue will increase up to 72,876,529 shares. The share subscription price will be credited in full to the company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

AKTIA BANK PLC

For more information:
Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 860 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 March 2024 amounted to EUR 14.1 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.1 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


