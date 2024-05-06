Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.05.2024 19:30:00

Aktia Bank Plc: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (Companies controlled by Erkki Etola)

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
6 May 2024 at 8.30 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (Companies controlled by Erkki Etola)

Aktia Bank Plc has received a notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from Erkki Etola, according to which the holding of Etola Group Oy, the company controlled by Erkki Etola, exceeds the 5% threshold of the number of shares and voting rights in Aktia Bank Plc. The combined holdings of Erkki Etola's controlling companies of the number of shares and voting rights in Aktia Bank Plc do not exceed the flagging thresholds.

The shareholding information presented in the disclosure statement reflects the situation after the share transactions executed on 6 May 2024. The total shareholding of Erkki Etola's controlling companies remains unchanged (9.75%).

Etola Group Oy's shareholding has already exceeded the 5% threshold with the share transaction of 16 November 2023, reaching 5.03%. This change was not disclosed at that time. The aggregated shareholding of the controlled companies did not exceed the disclosure limit at that time. The aggregated holding of the controlled companies in excess of the limit was flagged on 3 February 2020.

Etola Group Oy is controlled by Erkki Etola through direct ownership. Etola Oy is controlled by Erkki Etola through direct and indirect ownership.

 % of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments% of totalTotal number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed of reached9.759.7572,796,887
Position of previous notification (if applicable)6.22  

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class / type of sharesNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000058870 7,100,000 9.75
SUBTOTAL A7,100,0009.75

Ownership of the companies controlled by Erkki Etola after rise of disclosure obligation:

Shareholder% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal number of shares, voting rights and financial instruments
Erkki Etola--
Etola Group Oy9.346,800,000
Etola Oy0.41300,000
Total9.757,100,000

Aktia Bank Plc has a total of 72,796,887 shares, each share representing one (1) vote.

AKTIA BANK PLC

For more information:
Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 860 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 March 2024 amounted to EUR 14.1 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.1 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


