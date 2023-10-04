Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'754 -0.1%  SPI 14'085 -0.2%  Dow 33'130 0.4%  DAX 15'100 0.1%  Euro 0.9634 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'100 0.1%  Gold 1'821 -0.1%  Bitcoin 25'399 0.6%  Dollar 0.9170 -0.4%  Öl 86.0 -5.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Novo Nordisk129508879Lonza1384101Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882On113454047Idorsia36346343Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Ehemaliger PayPal-CEO: CBDCs oder Stablecoins werden das US-Finanzsystem neu definieren
Aus diesen Gründen kann die Performance vieler Öl-Aktien nicht mit den steigenden Ölpreisen mithalten
NASDAQ-Handel: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels steigen
S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen
Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Ende des Mittwochshandels in der Gewinnzone
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

05.10.2023 01:03:00

Akkadian Labs Wins 2023 Zoom Phone ISV Connect Partner of the Year in Zoom Partner Sales Awards

Award Honors Akkadian Labs's Excellence in Partner Sales 

HOBOKEN, N.J. , Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akkadian Labs is a recipient of the 2023 Zoom Partner Awards from Zoom Video Communications, Inc., commending the company's impactful achievements and ingenuity. The award was presented to Akkadian Labs for the 2023 Zoom Phone ISV Connect Partner of the Year at Zoomtopia Partner Connect.

Akkadian Labs logo

Akkadian Labs Wins 2023 Zoom Phone ISV Connect Partner of the Year in Zoom Partner Sales Awards

Partner Connect is a partner-focused event at Zoomtopia designed to inform and inspire partners on Zoom's vision, how they can elevate their Zoom practice, take advantage of new program updates, and celebrate their successes.

The award program recognizes organizations that have strategized impactful business plans with Zoom, resulting in increased alignment and distinguished sales and marketing accomplishments. Akkadian Labs is this year's Zoom Phone ISV Connect Partner of the Year recipient.

"At Zoom, we recognize the tremendous value our partners bring to both our company and customers, which is why we are excited to highlight their ongoing commitment and dedication to Zoom through our annual Partner Awards," said Todd Surdey, Head of Global Channel and Business Development at Zoom. "Zoom's partners are pivotal as we continue to expand our all-in-one intelligent collaboration platform. From Zoom Contact Center, Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Phone, and more, our partner community has worked tirelessly to help customers stay connected. We commend their innovation, dedication, and exceptional results."

Akkadian Labs, a leading innovator in Unified Communications automation, collaborates with an expansive network of over 200 esteemed channel partners. Together, we empower enterprises with cutting-edge solutions to migrate, automate, and simplify their UC environment seamlessly.

"We are excited to be part of the Zoom ISV partner community and look forward to working together to drive customer satisfaction with the combination of Zoom's robust collaboration platform and our automation platform that turns the user provisioning process into a "step," Shelly Rosbacka, VP Global Channels.

Akkadian Labs helps enterprises streamline user provisioning for unified communications. Our automated UC provisioning software helps turn manual, error-prone provisioning tasks into streamlined, repeatable steps that anyone can perform. Businesses and MSPs trust Akkadian Labs to make their UC platforms more efficient, cost-effective, and easier to manage.

Media Contact:
Bethany Schoon
Akkadian Labs
(347) 842-1839
bschoon@akkadianlabs.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akkadian-labs-wins-2023-zoom-phone-isv-connect-partner-of-the-year-in-zoom-partner-sales-awards-301947753.html

SOURCE Akkadian Labs

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Hier die grosse Diskussionsrunde zum Thema: Unsicherheiten, Zinsen, Inflation & Entwicklungschancen mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ); B. Kovacs ( @Sparkojote ), Lisa Osada ( @Aktiengram ), Robert Halver ( @roberthalver9787 ) und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram

Inside Trading & Investment

04.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
04.10.23 Heute Sandoz-Spin-off im Fokus
04.10.23 Julius Bär: 14.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
04.10.23 Marktüberblick: Zalando weiter unter Druck
04.10.23 Am 6. Oktober, 9:00 Uhr - Ferrari 328 GTS, 2.074Km bei Splint Invest! Potenzial: +9,0% p.a.
04.10.23 Sandoz Spin-Off ging über die Bühne
04.10.23 Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram
29.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Siemens Energy, SolarEdge, Vestas Wind Systems
29.09.23 Börse Aktuell – Zaghafte Entspannungssignale
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'187.59 19.19 SSFMDU
Short 11'426.93 13.43 3YSSMU
Short 11'815.33 8.96 6SSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 10'753.87 04.10.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'303.83 19.54 A9SSMU
Long 10'064.06 13.87 COSSMU
Long 9'626.80 8.81 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum neigt der Franken gegenüber Dollar und Euro zu Schwäche - Türkische Lira auf Talfahrt
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester
Novartis-Tochter Sandoz wurde in die Selbständigkeit entlassen: Sandoz-Aktie schliesst am ersten Handelstag über dem Eröffnungskurs
Novartis-Aktie wegen Sandoz-Abspaltung tiefer: Novartis bestätigt eigene Ziele
Leichte Entspannung am Anleihenmarkt: US-Börsen schliessen höher -- SMI beendet volatile Sitzung minimal tiefer -- DAX letztlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen verlustreich
SPI-Wert Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Meyer Burger-Investment eingefahren
Roche-Aktie niedriger: Roche präsentiert Langzeitdaten zu SMA-Mittel Evrysdi
Hohe Cash-Reserven: Diese Titel empfiehlt Goldman Sachs angesichts der schwachen US-Konjunktur
SAS-Aktie bricht dramatisch ein: Air France-KLM steigt bei SAS ein - Air France-Aktie etwas höher
UBS-Aktie etwas leichter: Bundesverwaltungsgericht erwägt in Streit um AT1-Anleihen wohl Dokumenten-Einsicht für CS-Gläubiger

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit