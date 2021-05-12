CALGARY, AB, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - AKITA Drilling Ltd. announces director election results from its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders held May 11, 2021. The following nominees, listed in the information circular dated March 11, 2021 were elected as directors of AKITA according to the proxies received and the ballots cast at the meeting.

Nominees Votes

For % Votes Withheld % Loraine M. Charlton 1,507,495 99.60 6,000 0.40 Douglas A. Dafoe 1,507,495 99.60 6,000 0.40 Linda A. Southern-Heathcott 1,507,495 99.60 6,000 0.40 Harish K. Mohan 1,493,995 98.71 19,500 1.29 Dale R. Richardson 1,505,695 99.48 7,800 0.52 Nancy C. Southern 1,507,495 99.60 6,000 0.40 Henry G. Wilmot 1,507,495 99.60 6,000 0.40 Charles W. Wilson 1,507,495 99.60 6,000 0.40

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of share owners.

AKITA is an Alberta corporation engaged in the contract drilling business and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AKT.

SOURCE AKITA Drilling Ltd.