Akins Ford Offers Buyers Peace of Mind with Extended Return Policy

ATLANTA, July 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the Atlanta community learns to navigate a world gripped by pandemic, buyers are still nervous about making big purchases in an unsettled economy. To offer some additional peace of mind, Akins Ford is now offering its customers an extended return policy through the Ford Promise Program.

During this time, drivers who buy or lease a vehicle through Ford Credit will be able to return their vehicle if they lose their job within the first year of ownership. Ford Credit will value the vehicle using the National Automobile Dealers Association average trade-in value. That number will be subtracted from the customer's outstanding balance, then an additional $15,000 will be automatically waived by Ford Credit.

This offer is available only at participating Ford dealers from now through September 30. In order to qualify, a customer must (1) purchase or lease a 2019, 2020 or 2021 model year vehicle through Ford Credit, (2) have a qualifying involuntary job loss subsequent to vehicle purchase, (3) be approved for state unemployment benefits and (4) work at least 30 hours per week with a single employer.

Additional restrictions may apply, so those interested in taking advantage of the Ford Promise Program at Akins Ford are encouraged to reach out to an Akins Ford representative for complete offer details. The dealership's sales department can be reached by phone at 770-867-9136. Interested parties can view the dealership's full selection of new Ford vehicles online at http://www.akinsford.com. The Akins Ford dealership is located at 220 West May St., Winder, Ga.

