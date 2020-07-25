+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
25.07.2020 14:00:00

Akins Ford Offers Buyers Peace of Mind with Extended Return Policy

ATLANTA, July 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the Atlanta community learns to navigate a world gripped by pandemic, buyers are still nervous about making big purchases in an unsettled economy. To offer some additional peace of mind, Akins Ford is now offering its customers an extended return policy through the Ford Promise Program.

During this time, drivers who buy or lease a vehicle through Ford Credit will be able to return their vehicle if they lose their job within the first year of ownership. Ford Credit will value the vehicle using the National Automobile Dealers Association average trade-in value. That number will be subtracted from the customer's outstanding balance, then an additional $15,000 will be automatically waived by Ford Credit.

This offer is available only at participating Ford dealers from now through September 30. In order to qualify, a customer must (1) purchase or lease a 2019, 2020 or 2021 model year vehicle through Ford Credit, (2) have a qualifying involuntary job loss subsequent to vehicle purchase, (3) be approved for state unemployment benefits and (4) work at least 30 hours per week with a single employer.

Additional restrictions may apply, so those interested in taking advantage of the Ford Promise Program at Akins Ford are encouraged to reach out to an Akins Ford representative for complete offer details. The dealership's sales department can be reached by phone at 770-867-9136. Interested parties can view the dealership's full selection of new Ford vehicles online at http://www.akinsford.com. The Akins Ford dealership is located at 220 West May St., Winder, Ga.

 

SOURCE Akins Ford

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.27
0.36 %
Swiss Re 74.44
0.30 %
Swisscom 494.10
-0.28 %
CS Group 9.82
-0.55 %
Geberit 506.20
-0.59 %
SGS 2’423.00
-1.90 %
Novartis 78.07
-2.11 %
Adecco Group 45.77
-2.28 %
Roche Hldg G 318.90
-2.80 %
Alcon 55.10
-3.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.07.20
Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
24.07.20
Seven Observations Concerning the Federal Reserve’s Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Stimmung droht zu kippen
24.07.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Aufwärtsdynamik schwächt sich ab / EUR/USD – Lage langfristig aufgehellt
23.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PayPal Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc
23.07.20
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza steigert Gewinn und schreibt Spezialchemie zum Verkauf aus - Lonza-Aktie leichter
SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Währungsmanipulator: Schweiz dürfte auf der schwarzen Liste der USA landen
BB Biotech-Aktie kann von starken Zahlen nicht profitieren: Milliardengewinn dank Biotech-Hype
US-Dollarkurs bröckelt weiter - Euro auf höchstem Stand seit September 2018
Wirecard-Skandal: Kanzlei verklagt deutsche Finanzaufsicht auf Schadenersatz - Wirecard-Aktie gibt ab
Logitech startet angekündigtes Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Logitech-Aktie bricht ein
Tesla-Aktie schwächer: Tesla verklagt US-Rivalen Rivian - Geschäftsgeheimnisse geklaut?
Schindler-Aktie nach Gewinneinbruch unter Druck: Kostensenkungen und Stellenabbau geplant
Globale Führung gefährdet? US-Dollar durch Corona-Krise belastet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag deutlich nach. Der DAX notierte ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. In den USA zückten Anleger die Verkaufszettel. Vor dem Wochenende prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild in Fernost.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB