Akins Ford offers $1,000 off new inventory with Scary Good Sales Event

WINDER, Ga., Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With Halloween just around the corner, Akins Ford is treating drivers to big savings as part of the Scary Good Sales Event – no tricks attached! From now until October 22, customers can take an additional $1,000 off the advertised internet price of all new retail units in stock at the dealership.

Home to Georgia's largest Ford inventory, Akins Ford hosts a diverse selection of more than 1,400 new models from the Ford lineup. That means there's incredible opportunity to take advantage of these massive savings.

Drivers looking for the latest and the greatest from Ford can now find more than 80 models from the 2020 lineup on the Akins Ford lot. Already on site, the all-new 2020 Ford Explorer midsize SUV boasts enhanced interior space and a list of impressive new features.

The Explorer isn't the only Ford SUV to get revamped for 2020. After a major exterior restyling, the all-new 2020 Ford Escape compact crossover SUV features a new aerodynamic design on top of improved power and acceleration.

For a more adrenaline-pumping drive, Akins Ford holds the latest models from the 2020 Ford Mustang lineup, including the 2020 Mustang EcoBoost, 2020 Mustang GT and 2020 Mustang Bullitt.

Akins Ford is also home to a wide selection of more than 400 new models from the FCA line, including the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator, 2020 Jeep Wrangler, 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2020 Ram 1500, 2020 Chrysler Pacifica and more.

Commercial and specialty units are not eligible for Scary Good Sales Event savings. AZX Plan purchases are also not eligible per Ford Motor Company guidelines. Additional exclusions may apply.

Drivers interested in taking advantage of the Scary Good Sales Event can speak with an Akins Ford representative for more details by calling 770-867-9136. Interested parties can also view the dealership's full inventory online at https://www.akinsford.com/. The Akins Ford dealership is located at 220 West May St. in Winder, GA.

SOURCE Akins Ford