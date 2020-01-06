06.01.2020 19:00:00

Akima Company Joint Venture Awarded Contract for Visa Support Services

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akima today announced that a joint venture between Lockwood Hills, an Akima company, and DTSV has been awarded a contract to provide Visa support services (VSS) to the Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs. The joint venture, named LDRM, will provide management, logistical, and administrative support for the processing and adjudication of visa applications. The contract has a potential 5-year period of performance and a total contract value of $388 million if all options are exercised.

"The processing of U.S. visas for foreign citizens to travel to the United States is a critical mission of the Department of State," said Don Laney, General Manager of Lockwood Hills. "We are excited to leverage our experience providing document review and processing services, as well as managing large-scale support services staff, to support this mission and while maintaining operational excellence."

The VSS work will take place primarily at the National Visa Center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire as well as the Kentucky Consular Center in Williamsburg, Kentucky. LDRM staff will provide support for the processing of visa applications that lead to permanent residence, as well as shorter-term visas for tourism, business, research, and temporary work.

"The LDRM team is purpose-built for the visa support work required by the Bureau of Consular Affairs," said J. William David, DTSV President and CEO. "We are already working hard to get operations underway, with a focus on ensuring a smooth and well-coordinated transition."

About LDRM

LDRM is a joint venture of Lockwood Hills, an Akima company, and DTSV. LDRM specializes in background investigation support, records management, business automation and optimization, and administrative support. For more information visit http://www.ldrmllc.com.

About Lockwood Hills

Lockwood Hills provides critical mission support services for federal civilian and military operations. With proven expertise in administrative services, aviation services, logistics services, and protective services, Lockwood Hills can conquer the operational challenges of any federal mission – from remote installations stateside to secure locations overseas. To learn more about Lockwood Hills, visit http://www.lockwoodhills.com.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with more than 7,500 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of aviation, construction, facilities and logistics, IT and mission support, protective services and detention management, and systems engineering. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,300 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2019, Washington Technology ranked Akima #38 amongst the top 100 government contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit http://www.akima.com.

 

