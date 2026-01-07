Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Akeso Aktie

Akeso Secures NMPA Label Update For Ivonescimab With Dual Survival Benefits In NSCLC

(RTTNews) - Akeso, Inc. (AKESF, 9926.HK) announced that China's National Medical Products Administration has approved a significant label update for its first-in-class PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody, ivonescimab. The update incorporates final analysis data from the AK112-301/HARMONi-A study, which demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful dual benefits in both progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) for patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (nsq-NSCLC) who had progressed after EGFR-TKI therapy.

The HARMONi-A trial is notable as the world's first Phase III immunotherapy study in EGFR-TKI-resistant nsq-NSCLC to show meaningful improvements in both co-primary endpoints, PFS and OS. It is also the first randomized, double-blind Phase III trial in this setting to report positive outcomes for both survival endpoints concurrently, underscoring the benefits of Akeso's combined immunotherapy and anti-angiogenic approach.

Final OS analysis, with a median follow-up of 32.5 months, confirmed that ivonescimab plus chemotherapy significantly improved survival compared to chemotherapy alone. At 77% data maturity, the combination lowered the risk of death by 26% and reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 54%, extending median PFS from 4.8 to 7.1 months. The long-term safety profile remained favorable, with no new safety signals identified and no significant differences in treatment-related adverse events between groups.

Based on these results, ivonescimab received regulatory approval in May 2024 for this indication and was added to China's National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) in November 2024, effective January 2025, ensuring broad patient access. In April 2025, ivonescimab also gained approval for the first-line treatment of PD-L1-positive NSCLC, with NRDL inclusion effective January 2026. This provides patients in China with a highly effective, well-tolerated, and durable chemotherapy-free option for first-line NSCLC treatment.

Akeso is trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at HK$127.80, reflecting an increase of HK$7.40 or 6.15%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

06.01.26 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte gesucht
06.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Leichter zum Jahresauftakt
05.01.26 Nicht alles, was glänzt, ist Gold – wie könnte es für Edelmetalle weitergehen?
05.01.26 Neuer Rekord zum Jahresauftakt?
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
06:05 'WSJ': Rubio sieht Kauf Grönlands, nicht US-Militäreinsatz
06:04 WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 20. Januar 2026
06:04 TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 7. Januar 2026
05:49 Deutschland, Frankreich und Polen beraten über Ukraine-Hilfe
05:49 Steigende Arbeitslosigkeit zum Jahresende erwartet
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Nürnberger Zeitung' zu Winterklausur der CSU
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Stuttgarter Zeitung' zu Dreikönigstreffen/Landtagswahlkampf
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Schwäbische Zeitung' zu Trump/Grönland
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Handelsblatt' zu Siemens/Tech-Messe CES
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Nürnberger Nachrichten' zu US-Angriff auf Venezuela