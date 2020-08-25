Akerna Flash Report: The Cannabis industry supports Essential Workers as Labor Day sales are set to break July 4th records

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business intelligence from Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry's first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), anticipates a 60% increase over average daily sales for 2020 during the Labor Day holiday weekend, totalling an approximate $315 million nationally over the 4-day period.

"Historically, the Friday before a long weekend is the biggest sales day and we anticipate that Friday, September 4th has the potential to be the biggest sales day of the year thus far with a 79% increase over average Friday sales for 2020," said Ryan Ballman, Business Intelligence Engineer for Akerna. "The average recreational consumer will spend approximately $80.25 on September 4th, an 18% increase in ticket size, as they prepare for their long weekend celebrations."

Sales expectations for the Labor Day weekend are anticipated as follows:

Sales will start to increase on Thursday, September 3 rd

Friday, September 4 th will see the highest volume of sales with a 79% increase on daily average sales for 2020

will see the highest volume of sales with a 79% increase on daily average sales for 2020 Saturday, September 5 th and Sunday, September 6 th will continue to see elevated sales, similar to Friday, with a 72% increase on daily averages for Saturday/Sunday in 2020

Sales by category over Labor Day are expected to break down as follows:

42% Flower

35% Cartridges/Pens

10% Concentrates

10% Infused Edibles

Labor Day celebrations have evolved into long weekend BBQs, firework displays, and retail shopping sprees. But the public holiday was established in 1887 after labor unions and movements organized parades dedicated to honoring the social and economic achievements of workers, whose daily contributions and efforts drive the prosperity of economies around the globe. The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated labor forces and had a profound impact. When many US states and Canadian provinces deemed cannabis businesses "essential," it put the employees at higher risk as they continued to work. At the same time, the majority of the population was ordered to remain sheltered at home.

Cannabis companies responded with many unique approaches to keep their employees safe while on the job and boost overall morale during an exceptionally challenging time. Here are just a few of the measures we saw put into place across the industry:

Bonuses or raises were offered, hourly rates were increased

Additional safety measures and cleaning procedures were put into place, including the distribution of PPE to keep everyone safe

Transportation was provided, or employees were reimbursed for their travel expenses to help them avoid public transit systems

Owners and managers stepped in to assist in day-to-day operations to help relieve staff

Staggered shifts, or skeleton crew rotations, were established

Food and snacks were provided to employees

Accommodations were made to aid team members with young or school-aged children

Increased awareness and support of employees' mental health

In addition to all the efforts to support and protect employees over the last several months, we've also seen many cannabis businesses step up to do all they can to help combat Covid-19. Many donated PPE or utilized their production facilities to help produce hand sanitizers for distribution to local health care workers.

The people who work tirelessly to ensure that cannabis continues to be produced and sold to many medical patients and recreational users are essential heroes, and the industry is indebted to them. This Labor Day, we honor them and thank them for all they continue to do to help the industry grow.

