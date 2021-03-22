Akerna Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

DENVER, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), an enterprise software, leading compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry's first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), today reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

"In the December quarter we delivered strong financial results, with 38 percent software growth year over year and 36 percent sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA," said Jessica Billingsley, CEO of Akerna. "With the recent announced plans to acquire Viridian, we continue to bolster the strength of our channel connections with existing ERP providers. As we prepare for a post-legalization landscape and the industry continues to consolidate and mature, we firmly believe enterprise capabilities, including comprehensive compliance solutions and financial reporting integrations, will become increasingly important to the future leaders of the cannabis industry."

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Financial Highlights

Software revenue was $3.4 million , up 38% year over year

, up 38% year over year Total revenue was $4.1 million , up 24% year over year

, up 24% year over year Gross profit was $2.7 million , up 60% year over year

, up 60% year over year Net loss was $12.2 million compared to a net loss of $3.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019

compared to a net loss of for the quarter ended Adjusted EBITDA was ( $1.9 million ) compared to ( $2.7 million ) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019

) compared to ( ) for the quarter ended Cash was $17.8 million as of December 31, 2020

See "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Key Metrics

Total SaaS ARR of $13.8 million , up 42% year over year

, up 42% year over year Average new MJ Platform order up 52% year over year

MJ Platform transaction volume up 63% year over year

Retail order volume up 56% year over year

Retail order value up 105% year over year

New Bookings ARR of $0.8 million

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Operational Highlights

Akerna Launches MJ Retail Point of Sale Solution

November elections open five new markets for Akerna products and services

Transitioned to fully remote workforce, closed offices and lowered operating costs

Closed $12 million public offering of common stock

public offering of common stock Transitioned fiscal year-end to December 31

About Akerna

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. First launched in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $20 billion in cannabis sales to date and is the first cannabis software company listed on Nasdaq. The company's cornerstone technology, MJ Platform, the world's leading infrastructure as a service platform, powers retailers, manufacturers, brands, distributors, and cultivators.

For more information, visit https://www.akerna.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding our preparation for a potential post-legalization landscape, our believe enterprise capabilities, including comprehensive compliance solutions and financial reporting integrations, will become increasingly important to the future leaders of the cannabis industry and the timing for management's conference call in relation to our quarterly results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside Akerna's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others that may affect actual results or outcomes, include (i) Akerna's ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees, (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations, (iii) changes in the market place due to the coronavirus pandemic or other market factors, (iv) and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Akerna's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under "Risk Factors" therein. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All information herein speaks only as of the date hereof, in the case of information about Akerna, or the date of such information, in the case of information from persons other than Akerna. Akerna undertakes no duty to update or revise the information contained herein. Forecasts and estimates regarding Akerna's industry and end markets are based on sources believed to be reliable; however, there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. We attempt compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, when considered with the financial statements determined in accordance with GAAP, is helpful to investors in understanding our performance and allows for comparison of our performance and credit strength to our peers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net loss as determined in accordance with GAAP as indicators of our performance or liquidity.

We define EBITDA as net loss before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude the effects of the following items for the reasons set forth below:

Impairment of long-lived assets, because it's a non-cash, non-recurring item, which effects the comparability of results of operations and liquidity;

Stock-based compensation expense, because this represents a non-cash charge and our mix of cash and share-based compensation may differ from other companies, which effects the comparability of results of operations and liquidity;

Cost incurred in connection with business combinations that are required to be expensed as incurred in accordance with GAAP, because business combination related costs are specific to the complexity and size of the underlying transactions as well as the frequency of our acquisition activity these costs are not reflective of our ongoing operations

Costs incurred in connection with debt issuance when we elect the fair value option to account for the debt instrument because if we had not elected the fair value option such costs would be recognized as an adjustment to the effective interest and excluded from EBITDA

Restructuring costs because we believe these costs are not representative of operating performance;

Equity in earnings (losses) of investees because our share of the operations of investees is not representative of our own operating performance and may not be monetized for a number of years; and

Other non-operating expenses which includes a one-time gain on asset sale, which effects the comparability of results of operations and liquidity;

Related Non-GAAP Expense Measure

We reference in our earnings call non-GAAP Operating Expenses. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered with the financial statements determined in accordance with GAAP, is helpful to management and investors in understanding our performance quarter over quarter and to the comparable quarter in our prior fiscal year by excluding the same items we exclude from EBITDA to derive Adjusted EBITDA that are included in GAAP operating expenses, as set forth above (impairment of long-lived assets, stock-based compensation expense, costs incurred with business combinations, costs incurred in connection with debt issuance, restructuring costs and certain other non-operating expenses, as described above) for the same reasons stated above-- principally, that these expenses are not, in management's opinion, easily comparable across reporting periods, are not reflective of ongoing operations and/or are not representative of our operating performance.

We define non-GAAP Operating Expenses, as GAAP Operating Expenses, excluding impairment of long-lived assets, stock-based compensation expense, costs incurred with business combinations, costs incurred in connection with debt issuance and restructuring costs.

This non-GAAP expense measure should not be considered an alternative to the corresponding GAAP financial measure as determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our performance or liquidity. Please review the tables provided below, for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP expense measure to the corresponding GAAP financial measure.

Akerna Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheet As of December 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and 2019



December 31

June 30

June 30

2020

2020

2019

(unaudited)







Assets









Current assets









Cash $ 17,840,640

$ 24,155,828

$ 21,867,289 Restricted cash 500,000

500,000

500,000 Accounts receivable, net 1,753,547

1,861,534

1,257,274 Prepaid expenses & other current assets 2,458,727

1,215,341

577,674 Total current assets 22,552,914

27,732,703

24,202,237











Fixed assets, net 1,193,433

131,095

- Investment, net 233,665

246,308

- Capitalized software, net 3,925,738

2,629,304

- Intangible assets, net 7,388,795

7,493,975

- Goodwill 41,874,527

20,254,309

- Other noncurrent assets -

41,925

- Total assets $ 77,169,072

$ 58,529,619

$ 24,202,237











Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Current liabilities









Accounts Payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 3,188,575

$ 4,861,928

$ 1,818,116 Contingent consideration payable -

389,000

- Deferred revenue 843,900

368,685

624,387 Current portion of long-term debt 11,707,363

6,135,364

- Total current liabilities 15,739,838

11,754,977

2,442,503











Long-term debt, noncurrent 3,895,237

10,200,236

- Total liabilities $ 19,635,075

$ 21,955,213

$ 2,442,503























Stockholders' equity









Preferred stock -

-

- Exchangeable preferred stock 20,405,219

-

- Common stock 1,990

1,321

1,059 Additional paid-in capital 95,090,883

72,906,924

47,325,421 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (91,496)

63,000

- Accumulated deficit (57,872,599)

(41,101,091)

(25,566,746) Total stockholders' equity $ 57,533,997

$ 31,870,154

$ 21,759,734 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiary -

4,704,252

- Total stockholders' equity 57,533,997

36,574,406

21,759,734 Liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 77,169,072

$ 58,529,619

$ 24,202,237













Akerna Corp. Consolidated Statement of Operations For the three months and six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, and years ended June 30, 2020 and 2019



Three Months Ended December 31

Six Months Ended December 31

Year Ended June 30

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Revenue





















Software $ 3,443,392

$ 2,498,174

$ 6,766,985

$ 4,802,654

$ 9,976,580

$ 8,256,492 Consulting 583,512

725,000

916,099

1,556,363

2,379,947

2,307,129 Other revenue 83,876

83,029

141,700

140,076

216,749

259,496 Total Revenue 4,110,780

3,306,203

7,824,784

6,499,093

12,573,276

10,823,117























Cost of revenue 1,401,103

1,615,239

3,141,041

2,994,940

6,209,724

4,633,844 Gross profit 2,709,677

1,690,964

4,683,743

3,504,153

6,363,552

6,189,273























Total Operating expenses





















Product development 1,407,262

623,501

3,166,088

1,234,403

3,206,310

5,565,097 Sales and marketing 1,830,526

2,132,004

3,928,028

3,725,012

7,792,480

7,498,114 General and administrative 1,964,880

2,664,400

4,435,067

4,655,207

11,320,715

5,638,408 Depreciation and amortization 836,215

86,768

2,007,237

104,667

1,315,898

- Impairment of long-lived assets 6,887,000

-

6,887,000

-

-

- Total operating expenses 12,925,883

5,506,673

20,423,420

9,719,289

23,635,403

18,701,619























Loss from operations (10,216,206)

(3,815,709)

(15,739,677)

(6,215,136)

(17,271,851)

(12,512,346)























Other income (expense)





















Interest income (expense) (189,397)

51,857

(193,084)

125,239

156,678

91,239 Change in fair value of

convertible notes (1,739,273)

-

(961,273)

-

766,000

- Other expense (59,272)

157

(59,272)

(130)

(254)

17,892 Total other income (expense) (1,987,942)

52,014

(1,213,629)

125,109

922,424

109,131























Net loss before income tax

expense (12,204,148)

(3,763,695)

(16,953,306)

(6,090,027)

(16,349,427)

(12,403,215)























Income tax expense (200)

-

(200)

-

(30,985)

- Equity in losses of investee (11,109)

-

(12,643)

-

(3,692)

- Net Loss (12,215,457)

(3,763,695)

(16,966,149)

(6,090,027)

(16,384,104)

(12,403,215)























Net loss attributable to

noncontrolling interest in

consolidated subsidiary -

-

8,815

-

849,759

- Net loss attributable to Akerna

shareholders $(12,215,457)

$ (3,763,695)

$(16,957,333)

$ (6,090,027)

$(15,534,345)

$(12,403,215)























Basic and diluted weighted average

common shares outstanding 18,138,921

10,958,772

16,056,030

10,918,942

11,860,212

6,045,382

$ (0.67)

$ (0.34)

$ (1.06)

$ (0.56)

$ (1.31)

$ (2.05)



























































Akerna Corp. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the six months ended December 31, 2020, and year ended June 30, 2020 and 2019



Six Months

Ended December 31

Year Ended June 30

2020

2020

2019

(unaudited)







Cash flows from operating activities









Net Loss $ (16,966,149)

$ (16,384,104)

$ (12,403,215) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities









Bad debt expense 72,832

1,094,507

345,941 Stock-based compensation expense 1,197,589

1,166,130

3,884,111 Depreciation and amortization 2,007,237

1,315,898

- Impairment of long-lived asset 6,887,000

-

- Non-cash interest expense 32,732

-

- Equity in losses of investee 12,643

3,692

- Gain on sale of fixed asset 84,835

-

- Debt issuance costs classified as financing -

1,177,390

- Change in fair value of convertible notes 961,272

(766,000)

- Change in fair value of contingent consideration (993,000)

(998,000)

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable 1,008,775

(1,621,262)

(1,572,889) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (460,964)

(592,807)

(351,144) Other assets 81,924

(58,925)

- Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,749,766)

1,602,751

893,845 Deferred revenue (94,088)

(286,922)

154,756 Net cash used in operating activities (8,917,128)

(14,347,652)

(9,048,595)











Cash flows from investing activities









Developed software additions (1,847,710)

(3,102,728)

- Furniture, fixtures and equipment additions (12,203)

(156,636)

- Cash paid for business combinations, net of cash acquired (5,067,740)

(88,720)

- Investment in equity method investee -

(250,000)

- Cash received in connection with reverse merger -

-

18,843,483 Net Cash provided by investing activities (6,927,653)

(3,598,084)

18,843,483











Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt -

17,164,600

- Payments on debt (1,500,000)

-

- Cash paid for debt issuance costs -

(1,177,390)

- Proceeds from the exercise of warrants -

4,247,065

- Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 11,032,380

-

10,000,000 Net cash provided by financing activities 9,532,380

20,234,275

10,000,000











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash (2,787)

-

- Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash $ (6,315,188)

$ 2,288,539

$ 19,794,888











Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period 24,655,828

22,367,289

2,572,401











Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 18,340,640

$ 24,655,828

$ 22,367,289











Cash paid for taxes $ -

$ -

$ - Cash paid for interest $ 150,000

$ -

$ -













Akerna Corp. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA For the three months and six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, and years ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 The reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31

Six Months Ended December 31

Year Ended June 30

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019























Net Loss $(12,215,457)

$ (3,763,695)

$(16,966,149)

$ (6,090,027)

$(16,384,104)

$(12,403,215)























Interest (income) expense and

change in fair value of convertible

notes 1,928,670

(51,857)

1,154,356

(125,239)

(922,678)

(91,239) Depreciation and amortization 836,215

86,768

2,007,237

104,667

1,315,898

- Income tax provision 200

-

200

-

30,985

- EBITDA $ (9,450,372)

$ (3,728,784)

$(13,804,355)

$ (6,110,599)

$(15,959,899)

$(12,494,454)























Impairment of long-lived assets 6,887,000

-

6,887,000

-

-

- Stock-based compensation

expense 516,170

331,485

1,197,589

492,650

1,166,130

3,884,110 Business combination and merger

related costs 142,639

733,867

1,094,503

733,867

2,979,228

1,080,870 Debt issuance costs related to fair

value option debt instruments 96,427

-

139,594

-

1,177,390

- Restructuring charges 421,957

-

490,146

-

-

- Changes in fair value of

contingent consideration (604,000)

-

(993,000)

-

(998,000)

- Equity in losses of investee 11,109

-

12,643

-

3,692

- Other non-operating expenses 59,272

(157)

59,272

130

-

- Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,919,798)

$ (2,663,589)

$ (4,916,607)

$ (4,883,952)

$(11,631,459)

$ (7,529,474)

























Akerna Corp. The reconciliation of operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses is as follows: (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31

Six Months Ended December 31

Year Ended June 30

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019























Operating expenses $ 12,925,883

$ 5,506,673

$ 20,423,420

$ 9,719,289

$ 23,635,403

$ 18,701,619























Adjustments:





















Depreciation and amortization 836,215

86,768

2,007,237

104,667

1,315,898

- Impairment of long-lived assets 6,887,000

-

6,887,000

-

-

- Stock-based compensation

expense 474,196

331,485

1,137,905

492,650

1,166,130

3,884,110 Business combination and

merger related costs 142,639

733,867

1,094,503

733,867

2,979,228

1,080,870 Debt issuance costs related to

fair value option debt instruments 96,427

-

139,594

-

1,177,390

- Restructuring charges 421,957

-

490,146

-

-

- Changes in fair value of

contingent consideration (604,000)

-

(993,000)

-

(998,000)

- Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 4,671,449

$ 4,354,553

$ 9,660,035

$ 8,388,105

$ 17,994,757

$ 13,736,639

