Akel Homes Presents New Riviera Home Design with Online Tour for Homebuyers Seeking to Take Advantage of Historically Low Interest Rates

LAKE WORTH, Fla., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akel Homes today officially presented the beautiful new one-of-a-kind Riviera Home Design at its gated resort-style Villamar at Toscana Isles community in Lake Worth. Unveiling in-depth virtual and video tours for those looking to take advantage of historically low interest rates, Akel Homes is focused on making it easy for homebuyers to explore and fall in love with the refined Riviera design from anywhere via phone, tablet or desktop.

"The inviting Riviera Home Design is an elegant addition to our collection of second-to-none new homes that provide the finest in South Florida living at an unsurpassed value," said Alexander Akel, Founder and President of Akel Homes. "We are now offering our prospective customers an opportunity to easily tour the breathtaking Riviera online in order to help them take advantage of today's historically low interest rates."

The gorgeous and expansive two-story Riviera Home Design is priced from the mid $500s and boasts more than 3,000 square feet of air-conditioned living space with a wide array of contemporary rooms, features and finishes that include:



Two-story high foyer

Chef inspired kitchen with huge island

Open, airy great room

Sun-filled bonus loft

Five Bedrooms

Four baths

Three-car garage

Picturesque natural vistas and lush green landscaping abound at Villamar at Toscana Isles with exquisite homes in this highly sought-after community that feature unsurpassed architecture and thoughtfully laid-out floor plans.

Nestled in the heart of Palm Beach County, Villamar at Toscana Isles is an amenity-rich master-planned community that boasts undeniably upscale living. Located only minutes from South Florida's stunning golden-sand beaches, the luxury community is also close to the region's world-class shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues, including West Palm Beach's City Place and Downtown Delray Beach.

Akel Homes is a privately-owned residential development firm known for cutting-edge, design-oriented lifestyle communities. With their unique philosophy – the Akel Advantage – the home builder tailors every home to their customers' individual style.

Villamar at Toscana Isles is situated at 7208 Montereal Path, Lake Worth, FL 33463 at the intersection of Hypoluxo and Haverhill roads. For more details on the Riviera Home Design and Villamar's entire home collection, please call 561-220-6320 or visit https://akelhomes.com/villamar/

About Akel Homes:

Akel Homes is a fully integrated private residential development firm based in South Florida. The company's mission is to build exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit http://www.akelhomes.com.

