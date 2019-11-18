AKC Canine Health Foundation Announces $2.8 Million in Canine Health Grants in 2019

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF) announces another year of growth in grants awarded for canine health research.

In 2019, CHF has awarded 46 new research grants totaling over $2.8 million to benefit canine health. CHF currently manages 135 active grants representing grants funding totaling more than $10.8 million, bringing total funding to $52.9 million for canine health research and educational programs. Outcomes from this funding have resulted in more than 775 publications in peer-reviewed journals since its founding in 1995.

In addition to addressing overall health concerns for all dogs, CHF's ongoing hemangiosarcoma, tick-borne disease, and epilepsy research initiatives provided expanded funding opportunities for these important diseases during 2019. In addition, CHF and their donors continued funding new educational grants to support the American Kennel Club/AKC Canine Health Foundation/Theriogenology Foundation Small Animal Theriogenology Residency Program, and their Clinician-Scientist Fellowship Program.

As part of the educational outreach component of their mission, CHF sponsored five webinars by CHF-funded investigators on topics such as CBD oil use for dogs, updates on canine influenza, canine degenerative myelopathy, early maternal influences on puppies being raised as service dogs, and discussion of spay/neuter on overall health, providing continuing education for veterinary professionals, dog owners, and breeders. Also, CHF hosted the National Parent Club Canine Health Conference in St. Louis, MO in August. The biennial event, sponsored by Purina, brought together researchers, American Kennel Club (AKC) Parent Club members, breeders, veterinarians, veterinary residents, and veterinary students to discuss the latest findings in canine health research.

"We are honored to collaborate with the best scientists, breeders, veterinarians and dog lovers to achieve better health for all dogs," states CHF CEO, Dr. Diane Brown. "As we enter our 25th year in 2020, we look forward to creating more opportunities to advance canine health research."

CHF earned a highest four-star rating from Charity Navigator again this year and maintained its platinum rating from GuideStar, demonstrating programs excellence and that it exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, accountability and transparency, and outperforms most charities in its category.

Matched funding opportunities provided a means for CHF donors to double their impact on canine health in 2019. The AKC continues to match donations from new and lapsed donors and the American German Shepherd Dog Charitable Foundation is matching donations for hemangiosarcoma research.

With gratitude for their donors' support, CHF continues to achieve its mission to advance the health of all dogs and their owners by funding scientific research and supporting the dissemination of health information to prevent, treat and cure canine disease. Donation information can be found at akcchf.org/donate.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $52 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

