|
02.03.2021 12:19:00
Akastor ASA: Investor presentation on joint venture involving MHWirth
OSLO, Norway, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange release from earlier today whereby Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and Akastor ASA (Oslo:AKAST) announced an agreement to create a joint venture that will bring together Baker Hughes' Subsea Drilling Systems business with Akastor's wholly owned subsidiary, MHWirth AS. Attached hereto is the presentation to be used in the investor conference to be held as a webcast only on Tuesday March 2, 2021 at 14:00 CET (link to webcast below).
Live webcast and replay link:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210302_2/
For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
Oyvind.paaske@akastor.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Public/18618/3298291/b763d289d29216c1.pdf
Akastor Investor conference presentation 2 March 2021
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akastor-asa-investor-presentation-on-joint-venture-involving-mhwirth-301238320.html
SOURCE Akastor ASA
