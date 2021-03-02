SMI 10’823 1.1%  SPI 13’508 1.1%  Dow 31’536 2.0%  DAX 14’059 0.3%  Euro 1.1042 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’716 0.3%  Gold 1’731 0.4%  Bitcoin 44’835 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9181 0.4%  Öl 63.5 0.3% 

02.03.2021 12:19:00

Akastor ASA: Investor presentation on joint venture involving MHWirth

OSLO, Norway, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange release from earlier today whereby Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and Akastor ASA (Oslo:AKAST) announced an agreement to create a joint venture that will bring together Baker Hughes' Subsea Drilling Systems business with Akastor's wholly owned subsidiary, MHWirth AS. Attached hereto is the presentation to be used in the investor conference to be held as a webcast only on Tuesday March 2, 2021 at 14:00 CET (link to webcast below).

Live webcast and replay link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210302_2/

For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
Oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18618/3298291/b763d289d29216c1.pdf

Akastor Investor conference presentation 2 March 2021

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akastor-asa-investor-presentation-on-joint-venture-involving-mhwirth-301238320.html

SOURCE Akastor ASA

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11:02 Vontobel: derimail - Neuer Callable BRC auf ESG Indizes - jetzt zeichnen
09:42 SMI findet zurück in die Spur
07:01 Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Trendkanal weiterhin intakt / Geberit – 50er-EMA im Fokus
26.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
26.02.21 Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
25.02.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
mehr

Am 1. Februar 2020 startet Lucas Bruggeman als neuer CEO der BX Swiss AG in einem noch vollen Büro. Das änderte sich sehr schnell und das gesamte BX Swiss Team befand sich im Homeoffice. Heute bei BX Swiss TV zieht Lucas Bruggeman Bilanz von seinem ersten Jahr und gibt Einblicke was die Partner, Kunden, Privatanleger und Zuschauer in den nächsten Monaten erwarten können.

Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Musk sorgt mit Tweet für Blutbad am Kryptomarkt - und verliert 15 Milliarden US-Dollar an einem Tag
Clean Power Capital will an der NASDAQ durchstarten
Verdient Tesla mehr Geld mit Bitcoin als mit Elektroautos?
Lindt&Sprüngli-Aktie steigt dennoch: Gewinneinbruch in 2020 wegen Corona
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Dem Tesla-Papier könnte ein Sturz auf unter 100 US-Dollar bevorstehen
Weshalb der Euro zum Dollar deutlich fällt - zum Franken stärker
Santhera-Aktie stärker: Positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Studie zu Mukoviszidose
Wall Street beendet Handel sehr freundlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Aktien uneins: AstraZeneca verkauft anscheinend Moderna-Beteiligung
SMI legt zu -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit