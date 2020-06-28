28.06.2020 23:33:00

AKASO Releases New Brave 7 LE Action Camera

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AKASO has been the world-leader in affordable, high-quality action cameras intelligently designed to compete with the pricey GoPro.  One strategy the company has taken is to design them with various niche markets in mind, from amateurs to professionals.  Its latest release, the AKASO Brave 7 LE is an ideal tool for vloggers, with a host of features that offer both pro-level results with simple ease of use.  Priced at $139.99 MSRP, some of the Brave 7 LE features dual screens for easy selfie-shooting, 4K30FPS video, 20MP photos, gimbal-like 6-axis stabilization.  The camera includes WiFi and HDMI and integrates with the free AKASO GO iPhone and Android app. 

Akaso Brave 7 Camera

In addition to its technical features, the AKASO Brave 7 LE comes with a great selection of accessories such as a remote control, two 1350mAh batteries so there's always an extra on hand.  The camera itself is waterproof to IPX7 standards (1 meter) and includes a rugged waterproof case that can go to 30 meters (98 feet). 

Priced at only $139.99 MSRP, the AKASO Brave 7 LE gives consumers the same technical features, double the accessories and extras, and only one-third the price of the GoPro Hero 8 ($399 MSRP)! 

AKASO Brave 7 LE Details:

  • Touchscreen
  • Dual Color Screens
  • 4K30FPS video
  • 20MP still photos
  • 6-Axis Stabilization
  • EIS 2.0  (electronic image stabilization)
  • AKASO GO App
  • Remote Control
  • Waterproof to 1 meter
  • Built-In WiFi and HDMI
  • Waterproof case
  • (2) 1350mAh batteries

For more information, visit AKASO at www.akasotech.com

Media Contact:

AKASO
Attn: Media Relations
4907 International Blvd #113
Frederick, MD
86 18664390162
marketing01@akasotech.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akaso-releases-new-brave-7-le-action-camera-301084775.html

SOURCE Akaso Tech, LLC

Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV

Nachrichten

