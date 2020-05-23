23.05.2020 08:49:00

AKASO Announces the New Brave 6 Plus Action Camera

FREDERICK, Md., May 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For years now, AKASO has been the world-leader in low-priced, high-quality action cameras designed as more affordable alternatives to GoPro with similar features.  Released in 2019, the company's Brave 6 action camera has received rave reviews for both is functionality and price – less than $100. The company has now released the Brave 6 Plus action camera which adds a few more bells & whistles to their stalwart "Brave" product line. Some of the new improvements include a touchscreen, a 6-axis Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), boosted video resolution, added external microphone support, 8x zoom, as well as integration with the AKASO GO app. The AKASO Brave 6 Plus is priced at $119.99 MSRP.

Most consumers are familiar with the GoPro brand, which is known for both its high quality and high price tag. Certainly, some people have even purchased some lower-priced alternatives and been ultimately disappointed. AKASO, however, has forged a great reputation throughout the industry for its feature-packed, well-made cameras which are both reliable and affordable.  Unlike many other budget camera makers, AKASO includes a full set of camera mounts including a helmet accessories kit, so consumers can start using the Brave 6 Plus in any imaginable situation right out of the box without any extra costs.

AKASO Brave 6 Plus Details:

  • Touchscreen
  • Voice Control
  • Remote Control
  • 6-Axis EIS
  • 4k30 / 2.7k30 / 12440p60 / 1080p90 / 720p120
  • 20mp Photo
  • AKASO GO App
  • Viewing Angles: 170°, 140°, 110°, 70°
  • Type-C USB
  • 8x Zoom
  • External Microphone Support
  • Waterproof to 130 feet / 40 meters
  • WiFi
  • Includes full range of camera mounts including bicycle stand and helmet kit

For more information, visit: https://www.akasotech.com/brave6plus

Media Contact:

AKASO
Attn: Media Relations
4907 International Blvd #113
Frederick, MD
marketing01@akasotech.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akaso-announces-the-new-brave-6-plus-action-camera-301064621.html

SOURCE AKASO

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 177.00
0.65 %
Lonza Grp 482.60
0.54 %
Swisscom 492.90
0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 285.90
0.32 %
SGS 2’201.00
0.00 %
Nestle 102.96
-1.87 %
UBS Group 9.51
-2.42 %
Swiss Life Hldg 315.70
-2.44 %
CS Group 7.98
-3.06 %
CieFinRichemont 52.16
-4.15 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Die Rolle von Cushing: Ein Blick auf die Öl-Benchmark WTI - CME Group
22.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Keine Barriere, dafür tiefer Bezugspreis
22.05.20
SMI vor schwachem Wochenausklang
22.05.20
Weekly Hits: Grossbritannien – Spannungsgeladene Insel / AMS, Logitech, Temenos – Hightech-Trio aus dem SMIM™
20.05.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende - DAX zum Sitzungsende wenig verändert -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot
Lufthansa-Aktie im Minus: Warten auf das Signal zur Teilverstaatlichung der Lufthansa
Credit Suisse & Co. greifen nach Vermögen von Luckin-Coffee-Chef
Alibaba mit Gewinneinbruch in Corona-Krise - Aktie verliert
Roche sieht Sicherheit von Satralizumab durch Langzeitdaten bestätigt - Aktie gibt ab
"Fast wie ein Lauffeuer": Erfolg der Apple AirPods offenbar grösser als erhofft
Clariant-Aktie verlustreich: Clariant erhält Auftrag für Prozesskatalysatoren aus dem Nahen Osten
NVIDIA profitiert von starkem Geschäft mit Rechenzentren - Aktie vorbörslich fester
US-Botschafter McMullen: Lonza "perfektes Beispiel" für gute Zusammenarbeit
KW 21: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende - DAX zum Sitzungsende wenig verändert -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt beendete den Freitagshandel mit kräftigen Verlusten, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendierte. Die US-Anleger blieen in Deckung. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag Abschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB