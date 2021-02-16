SMI 10’908 -0.3%  SPI 13’614 -0.2%  Dow 31’458 0.1%  DAX 14’079 -0.2%  Euro 1.0797 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’728 -0.2%  Gold 1’821 0.1%  Bitcoin 43’445 1.8%  Dollar 0.8874 -0.3%  Öl 63.2 -0.3% 

Akan Biosciences Announces FDA Acceptance of IND Application for StroMel™ in Osteoarthritis of Knee

GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akan Biosciences, LLC (Akan), a Maryland based, clinical stage biotech company innovating cellular technology and proprietary manufacturing methods to produce stem cell-based therapeutics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for StroMel™, its lead candidate for the treatment of Osteoarthritis of Knee. The active IND enables Akan to start clinical trials.

Dr. Mukesh Kumar, Founder and President of Akan Biosciences

StroMel™ is a proprietary adipose-derived Stromal Vascular Fraction (SVF) product. StroMel™ will be frozen and stored allowing multiple administrations with each lot. Although the current IND is for autologous administration, Akan is planning to explore allogeneic applications as well.  

StroMel™ would be a relatively unobtrusive therapy (intra-articular injections) for an indication described by the Arthritis Foundation as "a chronic disease … with no cure." According to ABC News, medical care for osteoarthritis patients in the United States costs $185.5 billion a year.        

The President of Akan, Dr. Mukesh Kumar, is a veteran of FDA regulated products having taken hundreds of products through FDA. Dr. Kumar commented that "StroMel™ is designed as an off-the-shelf SVF product direly needed by patients in the US. Our proprietary technology will eventually lead to a paradigm shift in the development and manufacturing of affordable cellular therapies." The clinical trial is scheduled to initiate in March 2021.

ABOUT THE COMPANY:  Akan Biosciences, LLC (Akan), a Maryland based, clinical stage biotech company innovating cellular technology and proprietary manufacturing methods to produce stem cell-based therapeutics. Akan is focused on advancing next generation therapies for degenerative diseases and injury. Akan is part of the Maryland Tech Council and Biohealth Innovation, Inc..

CONTACT: Paul Burton, 219-243-5889, paulburton@akanbio.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akan-biosciences-announces-fda-acceptance-of-ind-application-for-stromel-in-osteoarthritis-of-knee-301228691.html

SOURCE Akan Biosciences

