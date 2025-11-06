Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’299 -0.5%  SPI 16’989 -0.6%  Dow 46’912 -0.8%  DAX 23’734 -1.3%  Euro 0.9309 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’611 -1.0%  Gold 3’979 - Bitcoin 81’121 -3.6%  Dollar 0.8063 -0.5%  Öl 63.5 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Opendoor Technologies-Aktie verliert nach drastischem Umsatzeinbruch
AppLovin-Aktie: Deutsche Bank sieht beträchtliches Kurspotenzial und gibt Kaufempfehlung aus
SoundHound-Aktie verliert: Umsatz steigt stärker als erwartet - Verluste bleiben aber
Peloton-Aktie stark nachgefragt: Umsatzerwartungen geschlagen
Airbnb-Aktie steigt: Airbnb begeistert mit Umsatzentwicklung
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Akamai Aktie 899181 / US00971T1016

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.11.2025 22:24:47

Akamai Technologies Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

Akamai
58.33 CHF -0.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $140.17 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $57.91 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $268.91 million or $1.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $1.054 billion from $1.004 billion last year.

Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $140.17 Mln. vs. $57.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.97 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $1.054 Bln vs. $1.004 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.65 - $1.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,065 - $1,085 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $6.93 - $7.13 Full year revenue guidance: $4,178 - $4,198 Mln