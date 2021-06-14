SMI 11’853 0.1%  SPI 15’224 0.1%  Dow 34’480 0.0%  DAX 15’716 0.1%  Euro 1.0894 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’132 0.1%  Gold 1’849 -1.5%  Bitcoin 35’467 1.0%  Dollar 0.8987 0.0%  Öl 73.4 1.1% 

Akamai Aktie
Akamai Technologies Announces Dr. Boaz Gelbord as Chief Security Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution for protecting and delivering digital experiences, announces Dr. Boaz Gelbord has joined Akamai as senior vice president and chief security officer, effective today. Gelbord will assume direct leadership of Akamai's existing information security organization which includes responsibility for cybersecurity, information security compliance, and the protection of Akamai's systems, data, employees, and the world's leading intelligent edge platform across more than 4,000 locations in 135 countries around the world.

Dr. Boaz Gelbord Joins Akamai Technologies As New CSO

Gelbord has over 15 years of experience building and leading information security teams in the U.S. and Europe. His most recent chief information and security officer ("CISO") positions include Dun & Bradstreet, Bloomberg LP and Amplify Education. He served as an appointed member of the President's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee ("NSTAC") Cyber Moonshot Subcommittee where he advised the White House on cybersecurity strategy.

"The internet has become a lifeline for virtually every business and for most people during the pandemic and keeping it running smoothly and securely is our business," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai chief executive officer and co-founder. "Dr. Gelbord brings extensive global operational, product development security, and security operation centers experience to enhance our ability to protect the internet."

"We are continually reminded of the vulnerability of the internet with every day bringing news of attacks on enterprises and critical infrastructure," said Dr. Boaz Gelbord. "Akamai plays a vital role in maintaining a reliable and secure internet. I look forward to contributing to its future success at this unique moment in history."

Gelbord graduated from the University of Calgary, Canada, with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and earned a Master of Science degree in mathematics from the University of Toronto and a doctorate in mathematics from Technion, Israel Institute of Technology.

Gelbord reports to Mani Sundaram, Akamai's executive vice president and chief information officer, leading Akamai's global services (customer success, professional services, support services), information technology, and information security organizations.

About Akamai
Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone — and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter. You can find our global contact information at www.akamai.com/locations.

Media Relations
Gina Sorice
(646) 320-4107
gsorice@akamai.com

Investor Relations
Tom Barth
617-274-7130
tbarth@akamai.com

Akamai Technologies, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Akamai Technologies, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akamai-technologies-announces-dr-boaz-gelbord-as-chief-security-officer-301311059.html

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.

﻿

