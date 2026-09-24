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Akamai Aktie 899181 / US00971T1016

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24.09.2026 23:41:04

Akamai, Anthropic Enter $11.6 Bln Multi-year Cloud Agreement

Akamai
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(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies (AKAM) announced on Thursday a seven-year agreement with Anthropic involving $11.6 billion in contractual commitments to support the AI company's growing CPU workload requirements through Akamai Cloud's distributed infrastructure and software.

The relationship could expand by up to an additional $9 billion during the seven-year term, bringing the total potential commitment to approximately $20 billion.

As part of the expanded relationship, Akamai has issued Anthropic a warrant to purchase non-voting convertible Series B Preferred Stock representing 7.7 million shares of Akamai common stock on an as-converted basis, or up to approximately 5% of shares outstanding. The exercise price is $111.33 per share.

Approximately 2% of Akamai's common stock is expected to vest in connection with the initial $11.6 billion commitment, while the remaining 3% would vest as the relationship expands.

Akamai estimates total capital expenditures related to the commitment at approximately $5.5 billion. The company expects no impact on its 2026 revenue guidance, while anticipating an approximately $1.7 billion increase in 2026 capital expenditures to secure and pre-purchase critical supply chain components, including memory.

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