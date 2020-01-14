+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
14.01.2020 18:33:00

Ajman Department of Ports and Customs Launches Artificial and Business Intelligence (AI/BI) Powered Services

DPC empowered with AI/BI tools to facilitate trade

AJMAN, UAE, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with the Ajman Digital Transformation Roadmap, Ajman Department of Ports and Customs (DPC) launched in November 2018 an Integrated Customs System positioning the Emirate at the forefront of digital transformation in international trade and in conformity with the UAE Government's strategy for embedding Artificial Intelligence in its operations.

The Customs system, labeled Enjaz, is a trade facilitation enabler in the Emirate and provides a suite of technological solutions including AI, machine learning and Business Intelligence covering a whole spectrum of trade and customs products and services.

One of the most significant solutions deployed by DPC is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Search engine, developed by DPC technology provider Webb Fontaine, to identify the Harmonized system code of an imported/exported product from its commercial description.

Salim Balaa, Project Manager – Ajman for Webb Fontaine said, "Every item that passes through Customs has a classification code that identifies the product worldwide. This is known as the Harmonized Commodity Description and Coding System, or simply 'HS'. This standard is developed by the World Customs Organization (WCO). With the help of AI, customs officers, traders and clearing agents can identify the code of a product more quickly and efficiently, in turn increasing accuracy when dealing with increasing volume of international trade. It also ensures that customs officers can focus on more important tasks such as risk management, post-clearance audit and service quality assurance to clients. It is effectively the 'Google Search' of the international trade industry, offering a search engine to identify HS Code for any product based on its generic commercial description." This system is unique since it relies on Machine Learning models harvesting huge trade transaction database accumulated in Webb Fontaine Classification and Valuation centers.

Another innovative technology solution in Enjaz, is Webb Executive Vision (WEV), a business intelligence tool providing DPC with visual insight on international trade of the Emirate. This tool which utilizes Big Data technology enables processing of large volumes of data collected through customs clearance operations and delivers analytical statistics and reports in organized, visual and informative dashboards.

Quoting HE Shaikh Mohamad Ben Abdullah AL Nuaimi, DPC Chairman - "The launch of HS classification and WEV is a testament to Ajman's strong drive to promote digital transformation and is in line with the overarching UAE Government Strategy for Artificial Intelligence. It marks a tremendous breakthrough in current trade practices to improve the efficiency and accuracy of international trade. We at DPC are firm believers in Data Driven management."

The Integrated Customs System developed by Webb Fontaine is available on the Ajman trade portal and is accessible to traders in Ajman and the wider community. Please visit https://portal.apcd.gov.ae.

About Webb Fontaine:

Trusted by governments globally, Webb Fontaine provides industry-wide solutions to accelerate trade development and modernization. The company uses unique technology including AI to enable countries to emerge as leaders in the future of trade.

Knowledge transfer is at the core of Webb Fontaine; comprising of a team of experts who work across the board, empowering local communities and governments.

As an industry leader with the largest R&D centres in the industry, Webb Fontaine is constantly developing international trade practices connecting countries, borders and people.

For more information visit www.webbfontaine.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:23
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Preiskorrektur bei Gold setzt sich fort
11:18
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Geberit AG, Clariant AG, ABB Ltd
09:38
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
09:16
SMI-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.01.20
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:30
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
13.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Aktien Schwellenländer
10.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Private Equity
mehr
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Iran-Krise: Bei diesem Szenario gäbe es für den Ölpreis kein Halten mehr
Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
Top-Ten bei Shortsellern: Die SIX-Aktien, die am häufigsten leerverkauft werden
Lindt&Sprüngli wächst 2019 im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Aktie profitiert
Analyst: Deshalb können Anleger in 2020 eine Rally des britischen Pfund erwarten
Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit November
Dow zum Handelsende in Grün -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Bossard-Aktie bricht ein: Bossard wächst 2019 nur dank Übernahmen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Dienstag schlussendlich fester. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer konnte sich nicht so recht entscheiden und beendete die Sitzung dann nahe der Nulllinie. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost notierten am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;