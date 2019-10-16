AJG Packaging Introduces Innovative Heating System for Flexible Packaged Products

FLEMINGTON, N.J., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightweight and convenient, this revolutionary air-activated heating system incorporates innovative smartphone and hearing aid battery technology. The system is activated upon exposure to the air by a zinc-based heating agent when the outer film layer of packaging is removed.

The unique Exothermix design eliminates many of the challenges and restrictions that had been previously experienced with liquid-activated heating products, or products that require the package to be shaken to create the heating effect. The system is comprised of five components, a primary packaging film layer, the exothermic layer, an air/diffuser/waterproof layer, a secondary packaging film layer and a removable heater activation label on the outside. This self-contained, low-profile exothermic package can be easily activated by removing the label on the outside of the package and exposing the system to air.

"We see a great many packaging opportunities for this innovative heating system technology," states Matthew Grimaldi, CEO of AJG Packaging. "For applications where heat would enhance the consumer experience and increase product efficacy, like hair color, shave creams, beard oils and heat packs, Exothermix is an ideal choice."

Each self-contained Exothermix heating system solution is specifically configured to heat the desired product, based on duration of heat, target temperature, time-to-temperature and packaging. Rigorously tested for safety in both direct and indirect contact situations, the Exothermix heating system has been designated Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and certified as safe in all modes of transportation by the Department of Transportation (DOT) with no restrictions.

The heating system can be fine-tuned to activate from 2 to 15 minutes, depending on the size, weight and desired temperature of the item to be heated. Available in multiple product types, Exothermix can be made in a variety of shapes and sizes to fit different needs. The lightweight construction means it can be easily incorporated into both commercial and consumer applications.

Exothermix heating systems are available with customizations in a variety of formats and sizes.

STAND-ALONE HEATERS – Exothermix heaters come in an individual package, which is then applied directly to the item being heated. It can be attached with either glue or double-sided tape, making it easier to remove and replace with a new heater if necessary.

ABOUT AJG PACKAGING

AJG Packaging is a family-owned company providing a full range of packaging solutions for projects of all sizes in a variety of industry sectors that include pharmaceutical, personal care, health and beauty, food, beverage, household and others. Headquartered in Flemington, New Jersey, AJG Packaging serves a long list of clients both domestic and international with innovative, patented and sustainable packaging and manufacturing services.

For more information, please visit http://www.ajgpackaging.com.

For additional press information, please contact:

Ed Delia, Delia Associates

E: edelia@delianet.com

T: 908-534-9044

SOURCE AJG Packaging