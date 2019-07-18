AJG Packaging Announces Patented PushClean® Delivery System

FLEMINGTON, N.J., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The lightweight, PushClean container (diameter 40mm, height 14mm) is a two-chamber system. In the outer-chamber, the application fluid is held (a max. of 5ml). The inner-chamber holds a compressed cellulose towelette. The two chambers are completely isolated from each other. The all-natural towelette is activated by pressing down in the middle of the container which mixes the liquid from the outer chamber with the compressed towelette in just a few seconds. Once activated, the PushClean double-sided towelette expands, opens easily to its full 8" x 9.5" size, and is ready for use.

"We're very excited about the potential of this consumer-friendly, environmentally responsible technology," states Matthew Grimaldi, CEO of AJG Packaging. "PushClean is the latest example of how we're constantly introducing smart, leading-edge packaging solutions that are brand focused and user-friendly."

Manufactured by PushClean Technology, PushClean is as environmentally responsible as it is versatile. The unit container, made of polypropylene (PP) packaging materials, is 100% recyclable and has been awarded the number "5" in the "SPI resin identification coding system. As with the outer unit, the towelette itself is made of 100% recyclable natural materials. The hypoallergenic, compost-friendly wipe is non-abrasive and naturally biodegradable.

The compact PushClean is ideal at home, school, work, in the car or on-the-go, and fits easily in a handbag or suitcase. The innovative format and technology opens the door to a range of product applications in which the components remain separate until the moment of application, including moist hand towelettes, personal care, OTC pharma, pet wipes, insect repellent, make up remover, shoe conditioners and much more.

PushClean is available in tubes of 12, 24 and 50 individually packed dispenser units. Other packaging options from three-piece blisters to twenty-four packs can also be ordered. Available towelette configurations include a facial mask. All PushClean delivery system products are available for private label customization from AJG Packaging, the exclusive North American contract packager representative.

"Initial response to PushClean has been extremely encouraging," adds Grimaldi. "Its combination of portability, ease-of-use, and recyclability will make it a highly attractive product delivery packaging technology for both brands and consumers alike."

ABOUT AJG PACKAGING

AJG Packaging is a family-owned company providing a full range of packaging solutions for projects of all sizes in a variety of industry sectors that include pharmaceutical, personal care, health and beauty, food, beverage, household, and others. Headquartered in Flemington, New Jersey, AJG Packaging serves a long list of clients both domestic and international with innovative, patented and sustainable packaging and manufacturing services.

