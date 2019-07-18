+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
18.07.2019 19:00:00

AJG Packaging Announces Patented PushClean® Delivery System

FLEMINGTON, N.J., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The lightweight, PushClean container (diameter 40mm, height 14mm) is a two-chamber system. In the outer-chamber, the application fluid is held (a max. of 5ml). The inner-chamber holds a compressed cellulose towelette. The two chambers are completely isolated from each other. The all-natural towelette is activated by pressing down in the middle of the container which mixes the liquid from the outer chamber with the compressed towelette in just a few seconds. Once activated, the PushClean double-sided towelette expands, opens easily to its full 8" x 9.5" size, and is ready for use.

"We're very excited about the potential of this consumer-friendly, environmentally responsible technology," states Matthew Grimaldi, CEO of AJG Packaging. "PushClean is the latest example of how we're constantly introducing smart, leading-edge packaging solutions that are brand focused and user-friendly."

Manufactured by PushClean Technology, PushClean is as environmentally responsible as it is versatile. The unit container, made of polypropylene (PP) packaging materials, is 100% recyclable and has been awarded the number "5" in the "SPI resin identification coding system. As with the outer unit, the towelette itself is made of 100% recyclable natural materials. The hypoallergenic, compost-friendly wipe is non-abrasive and naturally biodegradable.

The compact PushClean is ideal at home, school, work, in the car or on-the-go, and fits easily in a handbag or suitcase. The innovative format and technology opens the door to a range of product applications in which the components remain separate until the moment of application, including moist hand towelettes, personal care, OTC pharma, pet wipes, insect repellent, make up remover, shoe conditioners and much more.

PushClean is available in tubes of 12, 24 and 50 individually packed dispenser units. Other packaging options from three-piece blisters to twenty-four packs can also be ordered. Available towelette configurations include a facial mask. All PushClean delivery system products are available for private label customization from AJG Packaging, the exclusive North American contract packager representative.

"Initial response to PushClean has been extremely encouraging," adds Grimaldi. "Its combination of portability, ease-of-use, and recyclability will make it a highly attractive product delivery packaging technology for both brands and consumers alike."

# # # #
ABOUT AJG PACKAGING
AJG Packaging is a family-owned company providing a full range of packaging solutions for projects of all sizes in a variety of industry sectors that include pharmaceutical, personal care, health and beauty, food, beverage, household, and others. Headquartered in Flemington, New Jersey, AJG Packaging serves a long list of clients both domestic and international with innovative, patented and sustainable packaging and manufacturing services.

For more information, please visit http://www.ajgpackaging.com.
For additional press information, please contact:
Ed Delia, Delia Associates
E: edelia(at)delianet(dot)com
T: 908-534-9044

 

SOURCE AJG Packaging

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:46
Vontobel: Novartis-Zahlen begeistern - jetzt Anlageprodukt zeichnen!
13:39
Neue Nachfragesorgen setzen Ölpreisen zu
09:52
SMI legt gegen den Trend zu
09:40
Weekly-Hits: Dividenden & Getränkeindustrie
17.07.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
17.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Tata Motors Ltd
16.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:43
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie mit Rekordhoch: Novartis steigert Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn deutlich
Swatch-Aktie gewinnt: Swatch Group erzielt im ersten Halbjahr weniger Umsatz und Gewinn
Leonteq-Aktie hebt ab: Raiffeisen wird Beteiligung an Leonteq nicht abbauen
Facebooks Libra belastet: Bitcoin gerät deutlich unter Druck
Givaudan steigert Umsatz und Gewinne weniger als erwartet - Givaudan-Aktie knickt ein
Netflix-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Netflix enttäuscht mit schwachem Nutzerwachtum
Rekordserie bekommt einen Dämpfer: US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel
Polyphor stellt Phase-III-Studien mit Murepavadin ein - Aktie bricht kräftig ein
SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Börsen in Fernost gehen tiefer aus dem Handel
Richemont-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Trotz starkem Wachstum verfehlt Richemont Erwartungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Börsen in Fernost gehen tiefer aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag freundlich, dagegen notierte der deutsche Leitindex DAX in Rot. Die Märkte in Asien verbuchten Abschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB