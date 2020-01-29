29.01.2020 01:35:00

AJC Welcomes U.S. Effort to Advance Israeli-Palestinian Peace, Urges Return to Talks

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- President Trump released his long-anticipated plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace. We welcome the years-long effort to create a detailed vision for the path forward.  

The fact that both major political parties in Israel support the plan says something about a broad Israeli consensus.

So, too, the striking presence at today's announcement of ambassadors from three Arab countries — Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates – as well as encouraging statements from a few other Arab nations.

"Clearly, the yearning for an end to the conflict, after seven decades and repeated rejections of previous plans by the Palestinian leadership, is growing ever stronger in the region, but time isn't necessarily on the Palestinians' side, as they always assumed," said American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO David Harris. "No one expects the parties to endorse every proposed element with equal enthusiasm. But there's a potential basis here for starting talks in earnest and with the knowledge that there are important provisions — and, yes, painful concessions — for both sides. Accordingly, this ought to be a time for quiet exploration, discussion, and restraint in seeking to start the process of direct negotiations."

For nearly three decades since the 1991 Madrid Peace Conference, AJC, a steadfast friend of Israel since its rebirth in 1948, has traveled extensively in the Arab world, including the West Bank. The aim has been to explore possibilities to advance the peace process based on an enduring two-state accord, and help create a regional climate conducive to an overall settlement between the Arab world and Israel. In that regard, AJC has always believed in direct negotiations between the parties, facilitated by the good offices of the United States.

"Now more than ever, in the best interests of peace, the Palestinian Authority should resume talking to the U.S. and return to the negotiating table with Israel," Harris added.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ajc-welcomes-us-effort-to-advance-israeli-palestinian-peace-urges-return-to-talks-300994954.html

SOURCE American Jewish Committee

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

28.01.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
28.01.20
Rohstoffe: Ausverkauf wegen anhaltender Verunsicherung
28.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Straumann Holding AG, Idorsia Ltd, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
28.01.20
Vontobel: Merck: Einer der grössten deutschen Pharmakonzerne wieder auf Wachstumskurs
28.01.20
SMI gibt kräftig nach
27.01.20
Virussorgen drücken die Kurse | BX Swiss TV
27.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.01.20
Aktien 2020: Feiern, als wäre es 1999
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
24.01.20
Schroders: Acht Dinge, die Anleger über Energiespeicher wissen müssen
mehr
Virussorgen drücken die Kurse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dividendenstars aus der Schweiz: Diese Unternehmen bieten hohe Ausschüttungen
Coronavirus im Fokus: US-Börsen geben kräftig nach -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Tokio letztlich tiefrot
GAM-Aktionär KGI fordert Einstieg eines strategischen Investors
Disney+ kommt - so viel wird der Dienst in der Schweiz kosten
Landis+Gyr sieht Ergebnisse 2019/20 "am unteren Ende" der Prognosen - Aktie bricht zweistellig ein
Swatch und Richemont-Aktien wegen Coronavirus mit happigen Verlusten
BTC-Handelsvolumen steigt: Kann der Bitcoin bei seiner Marktkapitalisierung die Billion knacken?
Coronavirus treibt Franken - Euro auf Mehrjahrestief
Santhera-Aktie im Minus: Santhera erzielt 2019 weniger Umsatz
Mangelndes Angebot: Palladiumpreis steigt erstmals über 2'500 Dollar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Coronavirus weiter im Fokus: US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- SMI und DAX schliessen klar in Gewinnzone -- Asiens Börsen: Nikkei letztlich mit Verlusten
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich die Anleger wieder zuversichtlicher. Auch die Wall Street erholte sich am Dienstag von dem Vortagesverlusten. An vielen Handelsplätzen in Asien fand kein Handel statt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;