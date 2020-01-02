AISIN Group to unveil autonomous concept vehicle at CES 2020

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Tier One automotive supplier AISIN Group today announced that it will unveil a concept vehicle as part of its exhibition at CES 2020, January 7-10, booth #8509 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Introducing the Future of Mobility

"i-mobility TYPE-C20" is AISIN Group's second concept in as many years to be revealed at CES. The automated, bus-like ride-sharing vehicle is designed for future community use and is equipped with technologies from three AISIN focus areas: connected; automated; and electrification.

Connected : An in-cabin monitoring system and location-based data combine to provide transportation that aligns with specific user needs and destination. The system also connects with external information resources, meaning onscreen graphics can change and respond to rider interest and local attractions.

Automated : The driverless vehicle is intended for short destinations, such as visits to the local shopping mall. By using a number of sensors, i-mobility TYPE-C20 detects obstacles outside the vehicle to provide safe and comfortable mobility. A slim, durable Aisin-proprietary electric ramp extends for safe and convenient boarding access for wheelchairs and strollers.

Electrification : The zero-emission i-mobility TYPE-C20 uses various AISIN products designed for EVs, such as AISIN's eAxle; regenerative brake system; electric ramp and lower, rail-free power sliding doors; and heat management and optimal thermal control. These products all allow more space for a larger battery providing extended range.

Additionally, AISIN Group will introduce services that use information collected from its wide range of core, functional vehicle products. Examples of services include detecting road surface conditions by using location information platforms (such as the logistics support system based on car navigation technology) and actuator information technology.

Personal Mobility

To demonstrate personal mobility, AISIN Group will show its ILY-Ai, the world's first multi-functional, electric intelligent personal mobility vehicle. ILY-Ai is capable of human image recognition, and its built-in intelligent safety system, which is based on robotics technology, prevents it from colliding with people or things. With an optimized route search based on vehicle navigation technology, ILY-Ai easily supports users' travel in a shopping scenario with AI.

i-mobility Type-T

AISIN will also show its frame-model product demonstration vehicle, i-mobility Type-T, which is equipped with a wide range of the latest products in the AISIN Group lineup. The iconic exhibit feature has attracted crowds at global motor shows in Frankfurt, Paris, Tokyo and Detroit, and appears for the first time at CES.

Start-up Partnerships for Future R&D

AISIN Group collaborates with various global partner companies to research and develop advanced technologies. Several of these start-up partners, which support future mobility and related initiatives, will be introduced at the AISIN booth, and available to discuss future collaborations with AISIN.

Focus Company Connected technology development FleetOps (Canada) Sensing technology development Aeye (United States) Image recognition technology development Stradivision (United States)

About AISIN Group

AISIN Group is the sixth largest, global Tier One supplier of automotive components and systems such as brakes, transmissions, navigation systems, drivetrain, chassis, body, engine-related parts, electronics and intelligent transportation systems, and the largest transmission manufacturer in the world. A $35 billion company, AISIN Group has over 200 consolidated companies and employs approximately 120,000 people. In the Americas, AISIN Group companies include 14,000 employees, 36 manufacturing, sales, and R & D centers, including Aisin Technical Center of America located at the North American Headquarters in Northville, Mich., and FT-Techno of America, the company's 950-acre test track and proving ground in Fowlerville, Mich.

