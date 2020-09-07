07.09.2020 19:15:00

AIS Medium Voltage (MV) Switchgear Market Analysis 2020 by Distribution, Generation and Industry

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AIS Medium Voltage (MV) Switchgear Market Analysis Report + Database (Europe, Germany, France, Spain): AIS Primary, AIS Secondary Segmentation in Utility, Generation & Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This MV Switchgear research service focuses on three application verticals where MV Switchgear is used: Distribution, Generation and Industry. This service looks at each of these verticals in depth, analyzing the market trends and growth factors by looking at the deployment strategies of utilities, IPPs and industrial customers. This understanding coupled with the knowledge of design topologies in every country ensures that the final analysis is highly detailed and covers all aspects of the market, both technically and strategically. A comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in addition to market accessibility research, segmented by technology, voltage and application is also possible should our clients require very specific details.

With an active increase in Distributed Generation (DERs) and Electric Vehicle (EV) penetration, grid dynamics at the distribution level are more complex than ever. MV Switchgear market has further complex demand dynamics considering the varying distribution grid structure around the world and factors like primary vs secondary switchgear use and equipment preferences (Indoor vs Outdoor).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Region Overview
I. Market Setting and Customers
II. Trade Overview
III. Equipment Standards

3. Market Sizing
I. Europe AIS Primary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments
II. Europe AIS Secondary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments
III. Germany AIS Primary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments
IV. Germany AIS Secondary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments
V. France AIS Primary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments
VI. France AIS Secondary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments
VII. Spain AIS Primary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments
VIII. Spain AIS Secondary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments

4. Competitive Analysis
I. Market Shares
II. M&A Activity
III. Product Benchmarking (top suppliers)

5. Supplier Profiles

6. Market Accessibility
I. Sales Channel Analysis
II. Procurement Preferences
III. Business Practices
IV. Quotes from Interviews

Companies Mentioned

  • Siemens
  • Natus
  • Ritter
  • Elatec
  • ABB
  • Schneider Electric
  • Consonni
  • Ormazabal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jqqhzj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ais-medium-voltage-mv-switchgear-market-analysis-2020-by-distribution-generation-and-industry-301125056.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 553.80
2.71 %
Swiss Life Hldg 377.00
2.31 %
Swiss Re 75.12
2.20 %
Adecco Group 48.36
2.15 %
ABB 23.71
2.07 %
CieFinRichemont 62.58
1.23 %
The Swatch Grp 201.70
1.03 %
CS Group 10.03
0.86 %
Swisscom 505.00
0.48 %
Nestle 108.72
0.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:20
Die Qual mit der Wahl
10:00
Shifting Sentiment Weakens US Dollar
09:57
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
08:14
SMI vor freundlichem Wochenstart
04.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nvidia
03.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf S&P 500 Index
03.09.20
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie knickt nachbörslich ein: Tesla schafft Sprung in S&P 500 nicht
Apple-Keynote 2020: Darauf können Apple-Fans sich freuen
Value Traps: Vor diesen Aktien warnen Experten
Smartphone-Verkäufe brechen weltweit um 20 Prozent ein - Apples Erfolg bleibt konstant
SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst über 13.100-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 36: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Sanofi-Aktie legt zu: Corona-Impfstoff von Sanofi soll weniger als zehn Euro kosten
Renaissance Technologies Depot: Jim Simons setzt auf Gesundsheitssektor
Tesla-Aktie: Skeptiker setzt Kursziel weit unten an
Roche erhält US-Zulassung für Gavreto bei Lungenkrebs - Roche-Aktie im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst über 13.100-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten am Montag die Bullen. An der Wall Street findet feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart ins Minus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB