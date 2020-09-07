AIS Medium Voltage (MV) Switchgear Market Analysis 2020 by Distribution, Generation and Industry

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AIS Medium Voltage (MV) Switchgear Market Analysis Report + Database (Europe, Germany, France, Spain): AIS Primary, AIS Secondary Segmentation in Utility, Generation & Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This MV Switchgear research service focuses on three application verticals where MV Switchgear is used: Distribution, Generation and Industry. This service looks at each of these verticals in depth, analyzing the market trends and growth factors by looking at the deployment strategies of utilities, IPPs and industrial customers. This understanding coupled with the knowledge of design topologies in every country ensures that the final analysis is highly detailed and covers all aspects of the market, both technically and strategically. A comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in addition to market accessibility research, segmented by technology, voltage and application is also possible should our clients require very specific details.



With an active increase in Distributed Generation (DERs) and Electric Vehicle (EV) penetration, grid dynamics at the distribution level are more complex than ever. MV Switchgear market has further complex demand dynamics considering the varying distribution grid structure around the world and factors like primary vs secondary switchgear use and equipment preferences (Indoor vs Outdoor).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Region Overview

I. Market Setting and Customers

II. Trade Overview

III. Equipment Standards



3. Market Sizing

I. Europe AIS Primary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments

II. Europe AIS Secondary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments

III. Germany AIS Primary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments

IV. Germany AIS Secondary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments

V. France AIS Primary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments

VI. France AIS Secondary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments

VII. Spain AIS Primary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments

VIII. Spain AIS Secondary MV Switchgear Market Sizing by Vertical (Utility, Industry, Generation), by Voltage and Comments



4. Competitive Analysis

I. Market Shares

II. M&A Activity

III. Product Benchmarking (top suppliers)



5. Supplier Profiles



6. Market Accessibility

I. Sales Channel Analysis

II. Procurement Preferences

III. Business Practices

IV. Quotes from Interviews



Companies Mentioned

Siemens

Natus

Ritter

Elatec

ABB

Schneider Electric

Consonni

Ormazabal

