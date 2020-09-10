Experten-Seminar live um 18 Uhr: So investieren Profis in die Gewinner von morgen! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
10.09.2020 17:45:00

AirTV Anywhere Utilizes Pixelworks Video Transcoding Technology to Stream Free Local HD Channels

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that the Company's video processing and transcoding technology powers SLING TV's new AirTV Anywhere home media device, enabling the delivery of live local high-definition (HD) over-the-air (OTA) TV channels to popular mobile and streaming media devices. AirTV Anywhere includes an integrated 1 TB hard drive with full digital video recorder (DVR) capability for more than 150 hours of storage.

(PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.)

AirTV Anywhere wirelessly streams and integrates various live local OTA channels into the SLING TV guide on up to four compatible streaming devices at once. Unlike alternative approaches, AirTV Anywhere allows U.S. consumers to enjoy a seamless cable replacement experience, integrating OTA and SLING TV content into a single interface.

Built specifically for OTA streaming applications with HD video quality, AirTV Anywhere allows for flexible antenna placement and efficient Wi-Fi network management. The system utilizes the Pixelworks XCode® 5116 processor and advanced video technology to transcode ATSC signals into IP video streams for a superior video entertainment experience.

"Too many people continue over-paying for TV because they think cutting cable is too complicated," said Adam Kucera, Director of Sales, SLING TV. "With AirTV Anywhere, Americans can unlock the best kept secret in TV — free local channels that add up to hundreds in annual savings — all while making the switch to streaming with SLING TV at the best price."

Optimized for SLING TV, AirTV Anywhere enables consumers to easily navigate between both OTA and SLING TV channels, plus access any SLING Cloud DVR recordings alongside local recordings when connected to a digital antenna, a wireless or wired home network and used with an iPhone, iPad, Android mobile, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or Roku streaming device.

"AirTV Anywhere uniquely provides anytime, anywhere local TV viewing capabilities not offered by other products or OTT services," said Ramon Cazares, vice president of Video and Display Processing, Pixelworks. "Our continuing collaboration with AirTV has allowed us to deliver this next-generation device to today's consumers, eliminating the need to hassle with complicated wiring or multiple antennas throughout the home."

AirTV Anywhere is now included in the FlexVU™ cord cutter ecosystem for home entertainment systems.

AirTV L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of DISH DBS Corporation and provides products and services to simplify the modern over-the-air (OTA) entertainment experience. AirTV is also home to the original AirTV Mini and AirTV 2. For more information, visit www.AirTV.net.

About Pixelworks
Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks, the Pixelworks logo and XCode are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airtv-anywhere-utilizes-pixelworks-video-transcoding-technology-to-stream-free-local-hd-channels-301127694.html

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.

