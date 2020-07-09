Airtight, Watertight, Bulletproof MVB Backpack Also Provides Floatation

HONG KONG, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterproof backpacks are nothing new, having been around for more than 20 years, but the MVB takes things to another level. Not only is it waterproof, but it's also airtight. In fact, it's so airtight it can be used as a flotation device on the water. Of course, the MVB is also super stylish and extremely flexible, with the ability to be configured four ways – as a backpack, a cross-body bag, a side tote, or a hand-carry laptop bag.

Developed by a Hong Kong-based company with nearly 30 years of experience making various travel products, the MVB Life & Living Backpack is a patent-pending and award-winning everyday backpack that keeps people and their items safe. Being waterproof makes it ideal for carrying valuable electronic items or documents if they get caught in the rain on the way to work or even when traversing a river on a camping trip.

And if that river crossing proves a little more difficult than anticipated, the MVB can act as a flotation device to help keep users and their items from going under. This is thanks to a patent-pending double zipper design that combines strong airtight waterproof protection and zipper convenience. The outer zipper is strong and smooth for easy everyday use and increases the pressure-resistance of the airtight inner zipper.

The backpack is easily inflated by mouth or optional mini rechargeable pump via the convenient one-way nozzle that won't let the air out until the yellow button inside the nozzle is depressed. In addition to keeping the users and their belongings afloat, even when fully loaded, the MVB backpack can also serve as a cushion that they can carry with them wherever they go. The air-cushioning also serves as an extra layer of protection for the users' valuables, insulating them from bumps and blows.

And if that's not enough protection for the users, the MVB also comes in a Shield Edition that packs in 32 layers of Kevlar to provide NIJ IIIA-level bulletproof protection.

Not only is the MVB feature-packed, but it's also super stylish with its clean, minimalist design. And even though it might look like it's made from fashionable leather, it's in fact constructed from biodegradable and recyclable thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). This material boasts the durability of the canvas but with the comfort and feel of leather. It's soft to the touch yet scratch-resistant and able to withstand temperatures from -40 °F to 212 °F (-40 °C to 100 °C).

The MVB can also easily switch between different styles, with the quick-dry shoulder straps able to be rearranged to go from a backpack to a side bag, or completely removed for a handbag form factor.

Its creators call the MVB the "world's most valuable backpack," and with so many features it's not hard to see why. Click here to be the first owner now.

MVB Life & Living Backpack v2.0 and the SHIELD Edition.

The Standard MVB backpack is waterproof and airtight, while the Shield edition is also bulletproof.

