29.08.2020 15:00:00

Airstream of Scottsdale Has Special Offers Available in its Inventory

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To expand on their unique inventory, Airstream of Scottsdale is offering select specials on a 2019 Monterey Bowrider boat as well as two 2019 Airstream Nest models. These specials include price discounts off the original base price. All three special offers are available at their location in Scottsdale, AR and are available while supplies last.

Airstream of Scottsdale has an offer available on a 2019 Monterey Bowrider 224S boat. Pacific Blue in color, the boat is 22-feet, nine inches long and offers a swim platform along the stern. To power the boat, a Mercury 4.5-liter 1.62 Alpha motor is attached, which provides up to 250 horsepower. The boat also comes with a 55-gallon fuel capacity, removable ski pylon and several stereo upgrades. Originally listed at $64,790, the dealership is offering $4,791 off the price for an advertised price of $59,999.

For those interested in a travel trailer, two 2019 Airstream Nest 16U models are also available at their location. Each model is 16 feet long and carries a dinette feature in the front of the trailer. While one has a Clutch and Vanilla Interior, the other has a Wingspan and Vanilla interior. Those interested in either model are invited to call the dealership for pricing on each model.

Any customers looking to purchase any of the three mentioned items are welcome to contact Airstream of Scottsdale directly. Those interested can discuss more with an associate by phone at 480-467-3737 during their office hours. Also, the dealership can be contacted online at https://www.airstreamofscottsdale.com/ or be found at their location at 15000 N Hayden Road in Scottsdale, AR.

 

SOURCE Airstream of Scottsdale

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 60.12
0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 372.40
0.43 %
Swiss Re 73.58
0.33 %
Zurich Insur Gr 339.70
0.32 %
Sika 214.20
0.00 %
Adecco Group 47.59
-1.12 %
Lonza Grp 552.80
-1.14 %
Nestle 108.86
-1.20 %
Alcon 52.10
-1.21 %
Swisscom 504.20
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

28.08.20
Vontobel: Callable BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
28.08.20
SMI - Weg nach oben weiter verbaut
28.08.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – Unterer Trendkanalbereich erreicht
27.08.20
Euro Surges Against US Dollar Despite Negative Rates
27.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
28.08.20
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé stösst Wassergeschäft in China ab - Nestlé-Aktie im Minus
Nach Aktiensplits bei Apple und Tesla: Experte: Weitere Unternehmen könnten folgen
SMI in Rot -- DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
Anleger sollten sich schützen: Marktexperte sieht Trumps Wiederwahlstrategie als Risikofaktor
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit Verlusten
Roche erhält Zulassung der FDA für FoundationOne-Krebstests - Roche-Aktie schwächer
Nach Gold-Aktien im Berkshire-Depot: Investiert Buffett nun doch in Bitcoin?
UBS erhöht BIP-Prognose 2020 für die Schweiz auf minus 5,1 Prozent
Achiko-Aktie zweistellig fester: Achiko verkauft Empatkali-Anteile - Fokussierung auf COVID-19-Testtechnologie
ARYZTA will offenbar nur US-Geschäft verkaufen - ARYZTA-Aktie höher

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI in Rot -- DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
Die heimischen Märkte notierten vor dem Wochenende auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex gab am Freitag ab. Die US-Börsen gingen fester aus dem Freitagshandel. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Freitag mehrheitlch Gewinne aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB