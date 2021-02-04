SMI 10’776 -0.3%  SPI 13’452 -0.2%  Dow 30’724 0.1%  DAX 13’934 0.7%  Euro 1.0815 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’610 0.5%  Gold 1’824 -0.6%  Bitcoin 34’270 1.5%  Dollar 0.9005 0.1%  Öl 58.9 0.4% 
04.02.2021 07:37:00

Airstar Bank, established by AMTD, won 2020 Int'l Design Excellence Award

HONG KONG, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Airstar Bank, jointly established by AMTD and Xiaomi, one of the eight virtual banks approved by Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), became bronze winner of the 2020 International Design Excellence Award. This is the first in history for a banking app to win this award, reaffirming Airstar Bank's excellence in its technological advantage and design aesthetics of its digital interactive system and service.

The International Design Excellence Awards are one of the world's most famous, most rigorous annual design competition. Founded in 1980, with the Industrial Designers Society of America acting as its judge, the awards promote innovative industrial design, address production lifecycle effects on environment, create value, protect the ecosystem, while pursuing design beauty and visual appeal.

Jointly founded by Xiaomi Corporation, world's leader in Internet of Things (IoT), and AMTD Group, Asia's leading comprehensive financial conglomerate, Airstar Bank was granted the virtual banking license by the HKMA in May 2019 and officially opened in June 2020. It is one of the first virtual banks approved by HKMA to officially open to public. Embracing the concept of financial inclusion, Airstar Bank is committed to making everyone enjoy the fun of FinTech, becoming "everyone's bank", and enabling each customer to have more convenient access to innovative virtual banking services.

AMTD's overall business strategy and vision are also built upon our "IDEA" - our four core pillars: AMTD International (NYSE: HKIB/SGX: HKB), AMTD Digital, AMTD Education, and AMTD Assets.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airstar-bank-established-by-amtd-won-2020-intl-design-excellence-award-301221950.html

SOURCE AMTD

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Zurich Insur Gr 373.30
1.61 %
Alcon 67.06
0.81 %
ABB 27.46
0.73 %
UBS Group 13.37
0.49 %
Swisscom 485.50
0.27 %
Givaudan 3’569.00
-0.75 %
Lonza Grp 569.20
-0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 264.30
-1.05 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’083.50
-1.14 %
Sika 250.80
-1.30 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

03.02.21
Vontobel: Kündigung Tracker-Zertifikat auf Bitcoin - neue Bitcoin-Zertifikate erhältlich!
03.02.21
UBS Keyinvest Product News: Bis zu 13.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
03.02.21
SMI-Anleger werden wieder mutiger
02.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
02.02.21
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deutsche Bank-Umfrage: Investoren befürchten riesige Blasen bei Bitcoin und Tesla
Ethereum steigt auf Rekordhoch
Swissquote-CEO: Auch wir mussten bei GameStop Massnahmen treffen - Swissqoute-Aktie leichter
UBS schliesst Aktienrückkaufprogramm 2018-2021 ab - UBS-Aktie fest
Nach FAANG kommt FANGMAN: Was steckt hinter dem neuen Akronym?
Wall Street schliesst mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
GameStop-Hype ebbt ab - Börsianer blicken auf Regulierer - Aktie fester
Grossbank Santander mit Milliardenverlust - Santander-Aktie legt dennoch zu
Rieter-Aktien nach Kaufempfehlung markant im Plus
IPO: Daimler will Lkw-Geschäft Daimler Trucks an die Börse bringen und plant Aufteilung des Konzerns - Daimler-Aktie schiesst hoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger nehmen Gewinne mit: Asiens Börsen im Rückwärtsgang
Die asiatischen Indizes begeben sich am Donnerstag auf Talfahrt. Der heimische Markt gab seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne am Mittwoch vollständig ab. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich freundlich. In den USA konnten sich Anleger zur Wochenmitte nicht so recht entscheiden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit