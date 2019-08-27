27.08.2019 01:25:00

AirSpade Introduces Next Generation AirVac

CHICOPEE, Mass., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AirSpade, a division of Guardair Corporation, announces the launch of the next generation vacuum excavation unit, the AirVac Model AVU16540.

Powered by compressed air, AirVac is designed to excavate dirt, sand, gravel and muck to safely uncover underground utility lines, tree roots or other buried objects. Equipped with a 4-inch diameter, 15-foot vacuum hose with a 4-foot, clear polycarbonate vacuum wand, the AirVac sucks up spoils at rates up to 2 cubic feet/minute.

Featuring an 11 cubic ft (82-gallon) tank, AirVac offers a cost-effective, highly mobile alternative to larger, more expensive vacuum trucks. Constructed from lightweight, high-strength aluminum, the unit can easily be maneuvered around a jobsite on its 15-inch diameter pneumatic tires. Heavy-duty rear rails enable workers to slide the AirVac onto the rear bed of a pickup truck for transportation to the next job.

Engineered to run off a 185 cfm, tow-behind air compressor, AirVac features a powerful, multi-stage venturi vacuum engine. Incorporating proprietary AirSpade technology, with no motors or moving parts to wear out, the vacuum engine is removable for easy set-up, transportation and storage.

Other features include storage slots for tools and equipment, and a 24-inch-by-16-inch dump door opening and quick-release latches for easy emptying. AirVac is made in USA.

To learn more about AirVac, visit www.airspade.com

Contact Craig Schoen, AirSpade National Sales Manager, at (413) 594-4400 x335, or cschoen@airspade.com for additional information or lead times.

About AirSpade Division

AirSpade Division of Guardair has been supplying air excavation tools to arborists, landscapers and utilities for more than 30 years. Manufactured exclusively in the United States, thousands of AirSpade tools are in use worldwide. Combining durability, safety, performance and operator comfort, AirSpade has become the industry standard.

About Guardair Corporation

Founded in 1942, Massachusetts-based Guardair pioneered safety air-gun technology. The company is now a leading manufacturer of pneumatic tools and vacuums sold under the Guardair and AirSpade brands. Today, Guardair is committed to innovative products that meet the highest standards of effectiveness and safety. To learn more, visit www.guardair.com

Press Contact

Christopher Bhajan
800-482-7324
cbhajan@guardaircorp.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airspade-introduces-next-generation-airvac-300907121.html

SOURCE Guardair Corporation

