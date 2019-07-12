12.07.2019 02:00:00

AirPass signs agreement with 18Communications and launched WeChat Shopping Week in Pacific Fair on the Gold Coast

SYDNEY and MELBOURNE, Australia, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Chinese tourists flock to Queensland for the July summer holidays, AirPass, a subsidiary of AirPay Financial Technologies and SwiftPass, is partnering with Roxy Jacenko's 18Communications to assist local businesses targeting Chinese shoppers.

A pop-up kiosk alongside the Gucci store at Pacific Fair shopping centre kicked off WeChat Shopping Week, offering shoppers WeChat Red Packet promotions, gift redemptions, digital coupons to spend at online food/travel marketplace HarkHark, sweet treats for tourists staying in Rhapsody Resort and free SkyPoint Observation Deck tickets when staying at Q1 Resort & Spa. A number of merchants signed up with AirPass at the centre.

Queensland's picturesque beaches, clean-living lifestyle and mild climate have proven popular with Chinese tourists. In 2018, more than 500,000 Chinese tourists spent close to $1.3 billion in the state. Across the country, each year more than 1.4 million Chinese tourists spend an average of $8,900 per trip - pumping around $12 billion into the Australia economy.

Accepting payment methods favoured by Chinese shoppers is becoming essential for Australian retailers and service providers, with 93 percent of Chinese tourists preferring to use mobile payments such as WeChat Pay and Alipay when travelling overseas.

Beyond accepting WeChat Pay/Alipay payments and offering package deals, AirPass and 18Communications also offer Australian businesses access to the Chinese social platform with unique content creation, key opinion leader outreach, public relations and marketing services.

A finalist in FinTech Australia's 2019 Finnie Awards, AirPass has already been adopted by major retailers including Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Valentino, Givenchy, Off-White, Mulberry, Furla, Aje, AliceMcCall, Harrolds, Marais, Paspaley, Folli Follie, Sneakerboy, Glue Store, Culture Kings, etc. It supports all Chinese payment methods including WeChat Pay, Alipay and UnionPay, plus it allows eCommerce merchants to accept WeChat Pay and Alipay online via Shopify, Magento and AsiaPay PayDollar plugins.

"We believe aligning the agency and my group with AirPass will see great benefits to many clients who are starting to understand the importance of the Chinese consumer here in Australia," says 18Communications chief executive Roxy Jacenko.

AirPass' agreement with 18Communications significantly enhances its marketing and social management prowess, says Jimmy Zhu - chief executive of AirPass.

For further information contact:

Simon Tse
simon@airpayfintech.com   
03 9069 8197

Oliver Curtis
02 9358 6868
oliver@18communications.com 

SOURCE AirPay Financial Technologies Pty Ltd

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11.07.19
Powell verleiht Rohstoffpreisen Flügel
11.07.19
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Produkte auf Indizes
11.07.19
SMI trotzt den wieder entfachten Zinsfantasien
11.07.19
Weekly-Hits: Europäische Small Caps & Uber
10.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Chevron, Marathon Oil, Schlumberger
10.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen
08.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schweizer Aktien werden nicht mehr in der EU gehandelt - Das sind die Auswirkungen
Swiss Re-Aktien nach Gerüchten um Verschiebung von ReAssure-Börsengang schwach
Swiss Re-Aktie unentschlossen: Swiss Re bestätigt IPO-Aussetzung von ReAssure
Handelskrieg: USA und China reden miteinander
Banken im Blick: Warren Buffetts Berkshire erhält hunderte Millionen Dollar
Dow schliesst auf neuem Rekordstand -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Portfoliomanager Mark Mobius: "Ich liebe Gold"
Sensirion-Aktie knickt ein: Sensirion gibt Gewinnwarnung aus
INTERROLL-Aktie bricht ein: INTERROLL schockt Anleger mit Ausblick
Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI geht etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX verabschiedet sich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst auf neuem Rekordstand -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte am Donnerstag im späten Handel ab. Der DAX zeigte keine eindeutige Richtung. An den US-Börsen geht es nochmals etwas nach oben - der Dow überspringt erstmals die 27'000er Marke. Am Donnerstag wiesen die Indizes in Asien grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB