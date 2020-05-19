AirHost Awarded by Booking.com as a Premier Connectivity Partner

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AirHost, a leading Hospitality Management Software (HMS) company in Japan with a growing presence in the ASEAN region, received recognition by Booking.com, the world's leading online reservation platform, as a Premier Connectivity Partner for 2020. AirHost is proud to be amongst the 76 organisations that earned this prestigious recognition.

Booking.com's Connectivity Partner Programme is designed to stimulate and elevate the partnership with connectivity service providers to ensure growth in their business. The 'Premier' status of the program is awarded to their top and highest-value connectivity service providers. This status acknowledges that these providers have a high-quality connection. It also highlights the service provider's most advanced systems, with the widest range of products and services.

AirHost is being acknowledged by Booking.com as its Premier Connectivity Partner based on several stringent performance benchmarks. Some of the benchmarks exhibited included the integrity of their innovative framework, security of their infrastructure, and excellent support for their interconnectivity with more OTA connections to platforms such as Booking.com.

Being recognised as a Premier Connectivity Partner also reflects on AirHost's enthusiasm in benefiting the properties that they work with. AirHost is also dedicated to the growth and improved performance of these properties and the experience provided to their guests. AirHost provides a quality onboarding process regardless of whether their clients are transitioning from a previous platform or trying out a Hospitality Management System (HMS) for the first time. Their comprehensive interface eases the learning curve for their clients, making it easy for them to focus on the increase in their revenue and conversions. As a responsible HMS service provider, AirHost's team is determined to provide a secure system whilst remaining devoted to building a strong and dependable relationship with their clients.

AirHost has a wide variety of accommodation partners ranging from small boutique hotels to enterprise hotels. AirHost is constantly striving to connect their clients with OTAs. Through AirHost's endeavours, properties can easily increase their sales on Booking.com as AirHost provides unique features and seamless integration to Booking.com.

Besides their seamless connection to OTAs, AirHost is a one-stop solution for their accommodation partners. As a Hospitality Management Software provider, AirHost's one-stop solution features their Channel Manager, Property Management System (PMS), Smart Check-In, as well as Booking Engine. All of which can be easily integrated into their client's property management system to ensure that they have their own booking website.

About AirHost

Founded in 2015, AirHost started their Hospitality Management Software journey as a property management agency. This has given them the opportunity to better understand their partners and clients. AirHost is constantly improving their products and services by helping their clients manage their properties effectively through automation of their daily routines and maximising their revenue. In addition to that, AirHost has an excellent customer support team.

About Booking.com

Founded in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com has grown from a small Dutch startup to one of the world's leading digital travel companies. Booking.com's mission is to "make it easier for everyone to experience the world". Booking.com is available in 43 languages and offers more than 28 million total reported accommodation listings, including over 6.2 million listings alone of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay. As one of the world's largest travel marketplaces for both established brands and entrepreneurs of all sizes, Booking.com enables properties all over the world to reach a global audience and grow their businesses.

