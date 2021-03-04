AirgainConnect® AC-HPUE Antenna-Modem now available through GetWireless' Community of Resale Partners to address the mission-critical connectivity needs of public safety

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GetWireless, LLC, a value-added distributor of the Airgain family of products, today announced the stock and availability of the newest product, AirgainConnect AC-HPUE, built for FirstNet® MegaRange™, which is now available for sale and deployment to public safety agencies and organizations on FirstNet, Built with AT&T – America's public safety network.

The AirgainConnect antenna-modem provides users the ability to harness the power of FirstNet...

AirgainConnect AC-HPUE is Airgain's new integrated HPUE antenna-modem that is the first and only antenna-modem available for use on FirstNet. Following 3GPP and FCC standards, the increased signal can only be transmitted using Band 14 spectrum – nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the U.S. government specifically for FirstNet. The platform combines an integrated antenna system and LTE modem inside of a single rooftop enclosure, designed for easy installation while meeting the demanding connectivity needs of public safety, fleet, and enterprise vehicles. By integrating the modem within an antenna assembly, AirgainConnect's patented technology is capable of transmitting the maximum allowable radiated power directly to the LTE antenna elements. When compared to a conventional modem, AirgainConnect maximizes coverage, building penetration, and throughput for critical communications applications.

"The AirgainConnect antenna-modem provides users the ability to harness the power of FirstNet and address signal-challenged areas all in a single innovative solution," says Brian Taney, CEO at GetWireless. "We have a strong inventory position on the AirgainConnect antenna-modems, and we look forward to working with our resale partners to drive awareness within the public safety community."

As with Airgain's traditional portfolio of public safety products, AirgainConnect AC-HPUE is proudly built in the USA, delivering high-quality performance and consistent availability. Units are in stock at GetWireless and can be ordered through our trusted resale partners, or contact GetWireless at (952) 890-6669 or leads@getwirelessllc.com for details on channel programs, or to find a reseller in your area.

GetWireless is a part of AT&T's FirstNet Dealer Program. As a FirstNet dealer, GetWireless can sell FirstNet services to eligible current and future public safety customers.

Additional product details can be found at https://www.getwirelessllc.com/airgainconnect

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Established in 2001 and based in Minneapolis, GetWireless is a leading Value-Added Distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. By supporting a strong portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless is able to supply the most advantageous cellular solution for each new IoT application.

