AirDesk Solutions® Offers Cost-Effective Work-From-Home Services

SALT LAKE CITY, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AirDesk Solutions® announces a discount plan to help businesses deploy a remote workforce. New customers will receive two month's free service with no on-boarding fees. The AirDesk® virtual workspace platform allows workers to securely access their office workspace from any location.

AirDesk's contemporary solution goes beyond typical desktop and screen sharing technology and delivers applications to the user as if installed locally. Desktop computers, tablets, and phones become a productive tool for remote work.

"We have helped hundreds of businesses move to cloud virtual workspaces in the last decade. During the current business disruption, our customers have quickly transitioned their staff to a home workforce," said Forrest Blair, CEO of AirDesk Solutions. "At this crucial time when businesses need to keep workers productive, we are offering a cost-effective way to support that effort."

About AirDesk Solutions

AirDesk Solutions® provides office automation and IT cloud services to streamline business processes and simplify IT management. AirDesk® powers access to information and applications from any office or mobile device, anywhere and anytime. For more information, please visit www.airdesksolutions.com.

