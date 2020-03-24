24.03.2020 19:46:00

AirDesk Solutions® Offers Cost-Effective Work-From-Home Services

SALT LAKE CITY, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AirDesk Solutions® announces a discount plan to help businesses deploy a remote workforce.  New customers will receive two month's free service with no on-boarding fees. The AirDesk® virtual workspace platform allows workers to securely access their office workspace from any location.

AirDesk's contemporary solution goes beyond typical desktop and screen sharing technology and delivers applications to the user as if installed locally. Desktop computers, tablets, and phones become a productive tool for remote work. 

"We have helped hundreds of businesses move to cloud virtual workspaces in the last decade.  During the current business disruption, our customers have quickly transitioned their staff to a home workforce," said Forrest Blair, CEO of AirDesk Solutions. "At this crucial time when businesses need to keep workers productive, we are offering a cost-effective way to support that effort."

About AirDesk Solutions

AirDesk Solutions® provides office automation and IT cloud services to streamline business processes and simplify IT management. AirDesk® powers access to information and applications from any office or mobile device, anywhere and anytime. For more information, please visit www.airdesksolutions.com.

Media Contact 
Forrest Blair
AirDesk Solutions
801-441-2101
forrest.blair@airdesksolutions.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airdesk-solutions-offers-cost-effective-work-from-home-services-301029131.html

SOURCE AirDesk Solutions

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Fed sorgt für Stimmungswechsel bei Edelmetallen
14:47
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
10:13
Vontobel: Amazon mit Nachfragezuwachs angesichts COVID-19 Ausbreitung
08:07
SMI mit Schwächephase
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Chef warnt Mitarbeiter vor "aufziehendem Sturm" - Aktie fällt deutlich
Kampf gegen Corona: Roche startet Studie für Actemra bei Coronavirus-Lungenentzündungen - Aktie springt an
Wall Street geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich im Plus
Trotz Chaos an den Märkten: In China ist dieser Rohstoff derzeit sehr gefragt
Vor Halving: So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Kurs bis Mai entwickeln
Nach Pannenserie und erneuter Belastungsprobe: Swisscom in der Bredouille
Ölpreis fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
Schweizer Startup will erste Space-Müllabfuhr ins All bringen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich im Plus
Die Anleger am heimischen Markt schöpften am Dienstag wieder Hoffnung und auch der deutsche Leitindex konnte nach seinem Sprung über die 9'000-Zähler-Marke mit einem deutlichen Plus schliessen. Auch an den US-Börsen geht es aufwärts. Am Dienstag griffen die Anleger in Asien ebenfalls wieder zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB