07.08.2019 15:26:00

Aircraft Engineers International Calls on EU Commission and EASA to Tighten Aircraft Safety Oversight

In a March interview carried in German newspaper Die Welt, Markus Ferber MEP said: "An aviation safety authority that classifies a software error as a risk, only after two aircraft have already crashed, poses itself a risk to its citizens."[1]


LEIMUIDEN, Netherlands, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Union Safety Agency has recently issued five requirements to be fulfilled before Boeing 737 Max aircraft can fly again in Europe. However, Aircraft Engineers International (AEI) emphasizes that aircraft safety should be proactive; pointing out that it has previously advised the agency of other regulatory areas that require attention. Some EU member states allow procedures where technical maintenance on vital aircraft systems are not verified by a licensed aircraft engineer even though the EU regulation requires it:

  • In 2015, AEI informed EASA that it believed aircraft were being routinely released to service in Germany without undergoing the requisite inspections.
  • An EASA audit which followed of the national civil aviation authority of Germany, the Luftfahrt Bundesamt (LBA), confirmed this, highlighting concerns with the Certificate of Release to Service (CRS). The auditors concluded that "Release to Service (CRS), is not compliant and is unclear; it e.g. allows the release to service of line maintenance tasks without verification (by a properly qualified and rated Certifying Staff) but based on an administrative check only".
  • AEI has repeatedly informed both EASA and the EU that it feels there are weaknesses in the LBA's oversight system and this situation, should it be allowed to continue, places EU citizens at unnecessary risk.
  • Head of EASA Patrick Ky stated during a Norwegian conference (30thJanuary 2019) that EASA's safety standards were not uniformly interpreted in Europe.

    • The EU has stated both they and EASA are confident that the release to service process is well understood throughout Europe even though the LBA has stated in writing that it will decide which EASA policies it will implement;  the certificate of release to service procedure, not being one of them.

    "How did EASA manage to close the audit findings?" questions AEI President Ola Blomqvist. "It is not possible to be compliant with EU regulations without strictly adhering to the EASA regulation and their own clarifying policy on release to service, which Germany refuses to implement."

    Aircraft Engineers International calls on EASA to ensure that its own rules are strictly enforced, that all audit reports are dealt with promptly, and that "release to service" verification requirements are uniformly understood throughout Europe.

    The grounding of the Boeing 737 Max fleet post-accident rather than pre, highlights that effective regulatory oversight is a prerequisite for safe flying.

    About AEI:

    Aircraft Engineers International (AEI) was formed in 1971 and represents the collective interests of over 30,000 Licensed Aircraft Maintenance Engineers in over 30 countries. The AEI mission is to be the global voice of Licensed Aircraft Engineers by providing representation and support in order to promote the highest levels of aviation safety and maintenance standards worldwide.

    www.airengineers.org

    References:

    [1]Markus Ferber MEP  (Die Welt interview 20.03.2019)

     

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Inside (Anzeige)

    13:30
    		Ölpreise im Bärenmarkt
    10:20
    		Vontobel: Daily Autocalls als neue Renditetreiber?
    09:34
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger, Marathon Oil, ConocoPhillips
    08:52
    		SMI im Abwärtssog gefangen
    06:12
    		Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Wichtigeres Unterstützungsniveau voraus / Swisscom – Letzte Chance für die Käufer?
    05.08.19
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    02.08.19
    		Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    06.08.19
    		Schroders: Welche Instrumente bleiben den Zentralbanken der Industriestaaten?
    29.12.18
    		J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
    mehr
    Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Schlecht für Tesla? E-Auto-Vorreiter Norwegen steht wohl vor einem Problem
    Bitcoin steigt nun auch über 12'000 Dollar
    Tesla-CEO Elon Musk twittert Neuigkeiten zu Solardächern
    Wall Street schliesst mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
    Jeff Bezos veräussert Amazon-Aktien im Wert von 2,8 Milliarden Dollar
    Bitcoin könnte laut Experte noch diese Woche über 15'000 Dollar steigen
    Darum zeigt sich der Euro etwas fester - Flucht in Sicherheit treibt Yen und Franken
    Grund zur Besorgnis? Bitcoin-Wal bewegt Bitcoins in Milliardenwert
    Anstieg der Sichtguthaben lässt Devisenmarkt-Interventionen der SNB vermuten
    Oerlikon-Aktie tiefer: Oerlikon mit Umsatzanstieg im ersten Halbjahr - Ausblick gesenkt

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    SMI gibt Gewinne ab -- DAX leicht im Plus -- Dow vorbörslich rot -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich leichter
    Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Mittwoch nur zwischenzeitlich Punkte gutmachen. Auch der DAX reduziert seine Aufschläge im Verlauf. Die Wall Street dürfte zur Wochenmitte Verluste einfahren. In Asien zeigten sich die Märkte am Mittwoch mit negativer Tendenz.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB