Aircall leverages TelcoBridges ProSBC on AWS to Expand the "Phone System for Modern Business" Around the Globe

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TelcoBridges today announced that Paris-based cloud solutions provider Aircall has selected TelcoBridges' ProSBC on AWS for the worldwide deployment of its innovative contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solution, known as "The Phone System for Modern Business."

Aircall's CCaaS solution integrates voice services with popular CRM tools such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Zendesk and others. It offers popular call-center features such as parallel calls, call recording, time-based routing, call queuing, callback requests and many others. Aircall offers rich analytics, plus monitoring & whispering capabilities that aid employee training by facilitating the ability to listen-in and coach teammates during live calls. The solution features Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) capabilities that customize workflows and improve the productivity of sales and support teams.

Aircall's solution is currently deployed by more than 50,000 users in 40 different markets around the globe. Each time they enter a new market, they work with local service providers to supply their international customers with local numbers. Every time they add a new provider through SIP, they must "standardize" the traffic so that it can be properly delivered to their application.

To accomplish this, Aircall selected TelcoBridges' ProSBC on AWS for worldwide deployment. ProSBC is being used to normalize inbound and outbound traffic, and to pass traffic on to multiple data centers around the globe. ProSBC features the RESTful API, which Aircall's engineers use for provisioning, and to access their suite of analytics for monitoring and enhancing voice quality from various providers. To reduce latency on calls, Aircall utilizes ProSBC's Media Bypass features to route payload media traffic from the provider directly to their application.

"Now in full production, the subscription-based virtualized ProSBC scales easily alongside Aircall's growing international user-base, and it makes it easy for Aircall to work with multiple carriers for inbound and outbound traffic," said TelcoBridges' Chief Marketing Officer Alan Percy. "ProSBC provides the hooks that Aircall's engineers need to exploit their rich analytics and voice quality performance metrics, and ProSBC plays a role in helping to ensure that the Phone-System-for-Modern-Business sounds perfect in any market around the globe."

"ProSBC provides the functionality we need, and it's been very reliable," says Aircall engineer and co-founder Pierre-Baptiste Béchu. "The subscription and scalable nature of ProSBC fits our business model perfectly, and we think it's just what we need to expand our business around the globe and continue to satisfy our customers."

About TelcoBridges FreeSBC and ProSBC:

TelcoBridges' FreeSBC and ProSBC are virtual session border controllers, protecting networks from attack while offering extensive SIP interoperability and routing features with outstanding session handling performance. Both products include a B2BUA, DoS & DDoS protection and advanced call routing features. FreeSBC can be used by end-users at no cost. ProSBC adds carrier-grade features including high-availability, encryption, and media manipulation capabilities with support and maintenance all for a $1/session/year subscription. Both FreeSBC and ProSBC operate on any combination of VMware™, KVM/OpenStack™, Amazon/AWS™, Microsoft Azure™ and bare metal servers as well as a VNF on dedicated network devices. To date, more than 10 million sessions have been downloaded by thousands of customers in more than 100 countries around the globe.

About TelcoBridges:

TelcoBridges is a leader in the design and manufacture of carrier grade, high performance, and high-density SBCs and VoIP gateways. Based in Montreal with offices in Buffalo (USA), Vancouver (CAN), Poland, Turkey and Hong Kong, TelcoBridges has deployed VoIP solutions in more than 100 countries worldwide. TelcoBridges' brands include: FreeSBC™, ProSBC™, Tmedia™ (VoIP media gateways), Tsig™ (signaling gateways), Tdev™ (development platforms) and Tmonitor™ (real-time network monitoring equipment). For more information, visit prosbc.com, http://freesbc.com, or http://www.telcobridges.com.

