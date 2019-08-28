28.08.2019 23:00:00

Aircall Announces Channel Partnership Program Bringing Best-in-Class Modern Phone Solution to Channel Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aircall, a leading provider of cloud-based phone and contact center solutions for scaling businesses, today announced the launch of its Channel Partnership program. With this program, Aircall empowers agents and resellers to offer a best-in-class modern phone solution to their SMB customers.

The new channel partnership team is led by D.J. Kreft who joins Aircall as VP, North America Channel Partnerships and brings 20+ years of experience in channel partnerships for business communications solutions. D.J. is building a team of industry and channel experts including Cary Bush who joins Aircall as Director of Channel Sales.

"Aircall has a best-in-class solution and a ton of momentum," said Kreft. "With today's growing ecosystem of on-demand customer experience tools, it's imperative that voice can connect to all of them. Aircall is leading the way and enabling a business to unlock the power of voice as an integration."

Aircall's first channel event will be Channel Partners Evolution from September 9-12 in Washington, D.C., for which Aircall is a Signature Sponsor. "We're excited to welcome Aircall to the community and our 4th annual Evolution Conference and Expo. We look forward to many more, including the largest event in the channel next spring: Channel Partners Conference and Expo," said Thomas J. Baker Director of Sales at Channel Partners/Channel Futures.

"I'm thrilled to be introducing Aircall, the most innovative cloud-based contact center solution, into the Channel Partners ecosystem," said D.J. Kreft. "The team at Aircall has a sincere appreciation for the value that the channel delivers a fast-growing business like Aircall. That's why the channel is a big part of our growth strategy."

At Channel Partners Evolution, Aircall will be exhibiting at Booth 811 and speaking on September 10 at 1:15 pm.

 

SOURCE Aircall

