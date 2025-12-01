Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Goldpreis klettert auf Höchststand seit sechs Wochen
Rohstoffe im November 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Lufthansa- und Airbus-Aktie: Datenproblem ohne Auswirkung auf Swiss-Flüge
Webinar: Wie Du mit der Umland-Methode hochprofitable Aktien entdeckst
Xlife-Aktie: Erfolg bei Alzheimer-Früherkennung
01.12.2025 08:44:40

Airbus Issues Update On A320 Fleet Measures; Less Than 100 Remaining

(RTTNews) - Airbus (AIR.DE) issued an update on the status of the deployment of A320 Family precautionary fleet measures across the global fleet. The Group stated that, out of a total number of around 6,000 aircraft potentially impacted, the vast majority have now received the necessary modifications. Airbus apologised for any challenges and delays caused to passengers and airlines by this event.

Airbus said it is working with airline customers to support the modification of less than 100 remaining aircraft to ensure they can be returned to service.

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im November 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
November 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der November 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich d ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
