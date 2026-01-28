Airbus, Hisdesat Expand PAZ-2 Radar Satellite Partnership

(RTTNews) - Airbus Defence and Space (EADSY.PK, EADSF.PK, AIR.MC, AIR.MI, AIR.PA, AIR.DE) and Hisdesat Servicios Estratégicos S.A, on Wednesday, agreed to extend and expand their partnership to commercialize radar imagery and applications from the future PAZ-2 Earth observation satellites.

The first PAZ-2 satellite is expected to enter service by mid-2031.

The agreement is signed at the European Space Conference in Brussels, builds on a collaboration launched in 2018 covering imagery from the PAZ satellite in constellation with Germany's TerraSAR-X and TanDEM-X satellites.

The PAZ-2 programme will consist of two satellites replacing the current PAZ satellite, which has been in service since 2018, and will enhance radar Earth observation capabilities for military and commercial markets.

Hisdesat awarded Airbus Defence and Space a contract in July 2025 to manufacture the two PAZ-2 satellites, with Airbus acting as prime contractor.

The PAZ-2 satellites will offer image resolution of up to 10 centimetres, daily coverage of up to 6.7 million square kilometres per satellite, and near-real-time data delivery with around five minutes of latency.

The programme is led by the Spanish Ministry of Defence and Hisdesat and funded by the Spanish Ministry of Industry and Tourism, with services primarily supporting Spain's defence needs.

