Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’425 0.0%  SPI 18’499 0.0%  Dow 49’590 0.2%  DAX 25’405 0.6%  Euro 0.9304 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’016 0.3%  Gold 4’598 2.0%  Bitcoin 72’744 -0.1%  Dollar 0.7974 -0.4%  Öl 64.3 2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Galaxy Digital sieht Bitcoin 2026 in einer herausfordernden Phase
Apple-Aktie fester: Google-KI soll Siri auf ein neues Niveau heben - Alphabet übersteigt erstmals Börsenwert von 4 Billionen US-Dollar
Ausblick: JPMorgan Chase legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Aktien von Alibaba, Meituan und JD.com steigen: China geht gegen exzessiven Preiswettbewerb vor
Suche...
eToro entdecken
12.01.2026 23:08:52

Airbus Delivers 793 Aircraft In 2025 As Order Backlog Reaches Record Level

(RTTNews) - In 2025, Airbus delivered 793 commercial aircraft to 91 customers all around the globe, keeping up a positive delivery trend even with some tough challenges in the operating environment.

This total was higher than the 766 aircraft delivered in 2024 and 735 in 2023, showing steady progress in their key programs. Once again, single-aisle jets were the star of the show, with the A320 Family making up 607 of those deliveries, while the A220 Family added 93. In the widebody category, they delivered 36 A330 Family aircraft and 57 from the A350 Family throughout the year.

This strong delivery performance went hand in hand with impressive commercial activity. Airbus racked up 1,000 new gross orders in their Commercial Aircraft sector in 2025, keeping a solid book-to-bill ratio above one.

Because of this, the company's order backlog hit a new record at the end of the year with 8,754 aircraft, showing that there's still strong global demand for what Airbus offers. The widebody backlog alone reached a historic 1,124 aircraft, reflecting a growing interest in long-haul and next-gen aircraft.

Throughout the year, Airbus celebrated some significant deliveries and welcomed new operators for the A220, A321XLR, A330neo, and A350-1000 in various regions. They also managed to secure repeat orders and bring in new customers for both single-aisle and widebody aircraft. Airbus is set to announce its full-year financial results for 2025 on February 19, 2026.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Lam Research
NEU✅ Safran SA
NEU✅ HSBC Holdings

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Quanta Services Inc
❌ AENA
❌ Trane Technologies

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:18 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Berichtssaison, Inflation und Politik als Taktgeber
09:18 Marktüberblick: TeamViewer-Aktie nach Zahlen gesucht
09:14 SMI-Höhenflug hält an
08:23 Longevity – Innovation für ein gesundes Morgen
09.01.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible AMD, Microsoft, Nvidia
08.01.26 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Amrize Ltd
07.01.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’967.85 19.45 SJLB4U
Short 14’245.04 13.84 B62SOU
Short 14’803.34 8.77 SLSBNU
SMI-Kurs: 13’425.08 12.01.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’869.55 19.88 S0IBHU
Long 12’575.77 13.98 SSZB1U
Long 12’035.17 8.95 SNLBQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Silber vor der Konsolidierung? Commerzbank mit Prognose für 2026
Rheinmetall-Aktie fällt dennoch: Lieferung von Lynx-Panzer für die Ukraine
Galaxy Digital sieht Bitcoin 2026 in einer herausfordernden Phase
Abivax-Aktie nach Übernahmegerüchten durch Eli Lilly beflügelt
World Gold Council: So könnte sich der Goldpreis 2026 entwickeln
UBS-Aktie letztlich unter Druck: Gemischte Reaktion auf strengere Kapitalvorgaben
Idorsia-Aktie schliesslich in Rot: Positive Studiendaten zu Lucerastat
Goldpreis klettert auf Rekordhoch - Iran und USA im Fokus

Top-Rankings

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:10 Trump: Zölle von 25 Prozent für Länder mit Iran-Geschäften
22:52 Gouverneur: Toter nach Drohnenangriff in Russland
22:51 Windparkbetreiber Orsted erringt Sieg vor US-Gericht
22:37 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Stabiler Wochenstart - Weitere Rekorde
22:25 Aktien New York Schluss: Stabiler Wochenstart - Weitere Rekorde
21:42 ROUNDUP/Trump kokettiert: 'Amtierender Präsident Venezuelas'
21:29 Selenskyj warnt erneut vor massivem Angriff
21:00 Devisen: Euro weiter auf höherem Niveau zum schwächelnden Dollar
20:56 Medien: Trump empfängt Machado am Donnerstag im Weißen Haus
20:55 ROUNDUP: Allianz für kritische Rohstoffe - Kommen Mindestpreise?