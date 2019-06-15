15.06.2019 18:43:00

Airbus Canada Limited Partnership pleased with successful completion of Mirabel labour negotiations and positive union ratification vote by A220 workforce

MIRABEL, QC, June 15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Airbus Canada Limited Partnership is very pleased that its International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) unionized employees at Mirabel, Québec, have announced that they have ratified the proposed new labour contract negotiated over the past weeks.

Logo: Airbus (CNW Group/Airbus)

The Partnership looks forward to formally finalizing the new five-year agreement with the union in the very near future.

The skilled and dedicated workers who build the state-of-the-art A220 aircraft at Mirabel are crucial to the success of the aircraft and the Airbus Canada Limited Partnership, consisting of Airbus, Bombardier and Investissement Québec.

The Partnership looks forward to continued strong and productive relationships with all of its employees. It is thanks to this collaboration that the A220 is a growing success in the global aviation marketplace.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

 

