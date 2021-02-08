SMI 10’835 0.7%  SPI 13’529 0.7%  Dow 31’268 0.4%  DAX 14’130 0.5%  Euro 1.0836 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’678 0.6%  Gold 1’834 1.3%  Bitcoin 39’260 12.1%  Dollar 0.8990 0.0%  Öl 60.1 0.8% 
08.02.2021 15:15:00

Airbnb to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) today announced that the company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The company's shareholder letter will be made available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb (PRNewsfoto/Airbnb, Inc.)

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day.  The link to the webcast and audio replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Interested parties can register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6738169. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay will be also available for three weeks following the call at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 using conference ID: 6738169.

About Airbnb
Airbnb is a community based on connection and belonging—a community that was born in 2008 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million hosts who have welcomed over 800 million guest arrivals to about 100,000 cities in almost every country and region across the globe. Hosts on Airbnb are everyday people who share their worlds to provide guests with the feeling of connection and being at home. At Airbnb, we believe that hosts, guests and the communities where we operate are all stakeholders we have a responsibility to serve, and that by serving them alongside our employees and investors, we will build an enduringly successful company.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airbnb-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-301223922.html

SOURCE Airbnb, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 572.20
1.63 %
ABB 26.32
1.62 %
LafargeHolcim 50.74
1.58 %
Sika 252.80
1.53 %
Givaudan 3’615.00
1.52 %
Zurich Insur Gr 375.50
0.37 %
Roche Hldg G 309.30
0.21 %
Alcon 67.98
0.12 %
Nestle 100.16
-0.08 %
Swisscom 473.90
-0.65 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:07
Vontobel: derimail - «AAA» für Ihr Portfolio?
10:11
SMI knickt leicht ein
09:34
Die Zuversicht kehrt zurück
05.02.21
Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV
04.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr

Welche Megatrends werden uns im Börsenjahr 2021 beschäftigen? In welchen Sektor sind «Traumbewertungen» zu finden? Heute zu Gast bei mir, Olivier Bill, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung. Im Interview erläutert er die Auswirkungen der anhaltenden Niedrigzinsphase, ob es zu einer Inflation kommen wird und welche Assetklassen Potential versprechen könnten.

Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Chef rechnet unter US-Präsident Biden mit "riesigem Potenzial"
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk wird via "Clubhouse" konkret: "Ich bin ein Befürworter von Bitcoin"
Relief Therapeutics-Partner NeuroRx startet mit Studie mit inhaliertem RLF-100 - Aktie klettert zweistellig
Dow stärker erwartet -- SMI legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel höher
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
So unterscheidet sich der Hype um Dogecoin von dem um GameStop
Ausblick: ams stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
AstraZeneca-Aktie fester: Vakzin zeigt begrenzte Wirkung gegen Südafrika-Variante
Portfolio-Manager schlägt Alarm: Kommt 2021 ein Crash auf die Märkte zu?
Dialog Semiconductor stimmt Übernahme durch japanische Renesas zu - Aktie klettert zweistellig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow stärker erwartet -- SMI legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel höher
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am Montag noch oben. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost waren die Vorzeichen zu Wochenbeginn grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit