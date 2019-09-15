<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.09.2019 22:40:00

AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Typhoon Faxai Will be Between USD 3 Billion and USD 7 Billion

Boston, Sept. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catastrophe risk modeling firm AIR Worldwide estimates that industry insured losses from Typhoon Faxai, which made landfall in Japan on September 9, will be between JPY 340 billion (USD 3 billion) and JPY 740 billion (USD 7 billion). AIR Worldwide is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business.

According to AIR, Typhoon Faxai made landfall in Yokosuka, a southern suburb of Tokyo, on the main island of Honshu at around 3:00 a.m. local time Monday, September 9, with 1-minute sustained wind speeds of 170km/h (105 mph). Faxai crossed Tokyo Bay to strike Tokyo City with winds still equivalent to a strong Category 2 hurricane.

Faxai brought damaging winds across southeastern Honshu, along with storm surge and heavy precipitation to coastal regions. Impacts were reported across Chiba, Kanagawa, and Shizuoka prefectures. Storm surge was highest along the eastern shores of Tokyo Bay: JMA recorded a storm surge of more than 1 meter in Mera, Chiba Prefecture. The city of Izu in Shizuoka Prefecture experienced 17 inches of rain in 24 hours through early Monday, with recorded rates of more than four inches per hour.

According to AIR, Typhoon Faxai surpassed Typhoon Higos for the strongest sustained wind speed at landfall in the region and tied with 1958's Typhoon Helen for the lowest recorded central pressure. Faxai was comparable in strength to Typhoon Jebi, which devastated the southern Shikoku Island in 2018.

High winds downed two electrical towers and multiple utility poles, leaving more than 900,000 without power in the prefectures of Chiba, Ibaraki, Kanagawa, Shizuoka, and Tokyo.

Faxai also impacted crops in the region, ravaging rice fields and fruit farms just before harvest time. 

AIR’s modeled insured loss estimates include:

  • Insured damage to property (residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural/mutual), both structures and their contents, and automobile from wind and storm surge

AIR’s modeled insured loss estimates do not include:

  • Losses from precipitation-induced flood
  • Landslide
  • Losses to land
  • Losses to infrastructure
  • Losses to CAR/EAR, marine hull, or marine cargo lines of business
  • Business interruption losses
  • Loss adjustment expenses
  • Demand surge—the increase in costs of materials, services, and labor due to increased demand following a catastrophic event; demand surge can be applied by AIR software users who want to account for this variable

About AIR Worldwide
AIR Worldwide (AIR) provides risk modeling solutions that make individuals, businesses, and society more resilient to extreme events. In 1987, AIR Worldwide founded the catastrophe modeling industry and today models the risk from natural catastrophes, terrorism, pandemics, casualty catastrophes, and cyber incidents. Insurance, reinsurance, financial, corporate, and government clients rely on AIR’s advanced science, software, and consulting services for catastrophe risk management, insurance-linked securities, longevity modeling, site-specific engineering analyses, and agricultural risk management. AIR Worldwide, a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, is headquartered in Boston, with additional offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.air-worldwide.com.

###

For more information, contact:
Kevin Long
AIR Worldwide
+1-617-267-6645
klong@air-worldwide.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Verisk Analytics Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Verisk Analytics Inc (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13.09.19
Große Preisschwankungen bei Gold wegen der EZB
13.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf ING Groep NV
13.09.19
UBS KeyInvest Daily Markets: EUR/USD - Marke von 1,10 USD im Fokus
12.09.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
12.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Jeden Monat 1% Coupon (bei 40% Barriere)
12.09.19
SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Verisk Analytics Inc (A) 156.05 -0.17% Verisk Analytics Inc (A)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Der Bitcoin steht vor einem 30-prozentigen Kurssturz
Weitere Rally voraus? So lange sollten Anleger ihre Bitcoin halten, um garantiert einen Gewinn zu erzielen
"Äh nein" - Tesla-Chef Elon Musk lässt weissrussischen Präsidenten auflaufen
Ölmärkte nach Drohnenangriff mit Turbulenzen erwartet - Börse in Riad knickt ein
Mark Mobius warnt vor Blockchain: Alles vom Menschen Geschaffene "kann geknackt werden"
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Implenia-Aktie im Plus: Bei Implenia bilden Veraison und Parmino eine Aktionärsgruppe
Eigener Index: JPMorgan misst mit "Volfefe" wirtschaftliche Auswirkungen Trumps Twitter-Ausfälle
Deshalb belastet das EZB-Paket den Euro nur vorübergehend - EUR/CHF bei 1,0950
KW 37: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tendierten seitwärts -- DAX legt zu -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich fester. Die Wall Street behauptete sich. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es vor dem Wochenende bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB