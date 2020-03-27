Air Transat announces new special flights to Haiti and Honduras, as well as additional flights to El Salvador and Guatemala

A total of six flights operated in conjunction with the Government of Canada

MONTREAL, March 27, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Transat, in collaboration with the Government of Canada, announces the deployment of special flights to Haiti and Honduras, as well as more flights to El Salvador and Guatemala in addition to those planned today.

"Ever since the tightening of international borders, our flight operations have been dedicated to repatriating travellers to their countries of origin," says Jean-Marc Eustache, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat. "Until the temporary suspension of our operations on April 1, we will continue to work tirelessly toward this single goal."

There will be a flight from Guatemala City to Montreal on Sunday, March 29 , aboard an Airbus A330-200.

on aboard an Airbus A330-200. There will be a flight from San Salvador to Montreal on Monday, March 30 , aboard an Airbus A321-200.

on aboard an Airbus A321-200. There will be a flight from Port-au-Prince to Montreal on Monday, March 30 , aboard an Airbus A330-200.

on aboard an Airbus A330-200. There will be a flight from Roatan to Montreal on Monday, March 30 , aboard an Airbus A321-200.

Global Affairs Canada is coordinating the efforts for all Canadians wishing to return home aboard these special flights. Canadians abroad are strongly encouraged to register with Global Affairs Canada by completing this form: https://travel.gc.ca/travelling/registration. This will allow the Government of Canada to provide them with updated information as soon as it becomes available. Canadians who require emergency assistance are invited to send an email to sos@international.gc.ca.

"Ensuring the health and safety of Canadians both at home and abroad is our top priority," says the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs. "We continue to work around the clock to provide all possible aid to Canadians stuck abroad due to the COVID-19 crisis. As part of these efforts, we are collaborating with Air Transat to facilitate flights for Canadians who wish to return home."

